Dubai Economy inspections to monitor prices of livestock, salon services ahead of Eid Al Adha

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 18, 2021
File photo

The inspections chiefly focus on ensuring that the prices of sacrificial livestock and salon services, both of which are in high demand during this season, are not unfairly increased.


The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy has intensified inspections across markets in Dubai in view of the Eid Al Adha season to monitor prices and protect consumer rights.

Ahmad Al Zaabi, director of the Consumer Protection in Dubai Economy, reiterated that consumers will be able to buy products and services within their personal budget to celebrate Eid Al Adha in Dubai, and reminded that no price manipulation or attempt to exploit the situation will not be tolerated.

Al Zaabi added that consumers should follow prudent consumption patterns during the holidays and avoid deviating from their pre-planned budget.

