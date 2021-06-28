Dubai Economy honours ‘business excellence award’ winners

The Dubai Quality Award, instituted in 1994, encourages and motivates companies and institutions to adopt a policy of excellence.

Dubai Economy on Monday honoured 26 winners of its 2020 Business Excellence Awards at an online ceremony.

Over 500 attendees from varied business sectors, industries as well as the government sector joined the online ceremony to celebrate the 27th cycle of the awards along with representatives from the winning entities.

The awards recognise outstanding efforts and commitment towards adopting best practices and achieving excellence in diverse disciplines of business.

Samsung Gulf Electronics - Customer Service Department (Services sector) was named the winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Global Award 2021 while Transguard (Logistics sector) won the Dubai Quality Gold Award. The Dubai Quality Award went to Aster Pharmacy Group LLLC (Healthcare sector) and Bvlgari Resort Dubai (Tourism sector).

AG Power and Bu Haleeba Contracting LLC (both from the Construction sector) shared the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, with the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (Education sector).

Sharjah Islamic Bank (Social Media) and 6th Street (Mobile App) were the winners in the Smart Services sector, added this year to the Best Service Performance Brand award in the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES). The other winners of the Best Service Performance Brand Award 2021 were: The Dubai Mall (Shopping Centres), Carters (Fashion Retail), National Bonds (Services), Aster Pharmacy (Health & Wellness), Global Village (Hospitality & Entertainment), aswaaq retail LLC (Hypermarkets & General Retail), American Tourister (Hypermarkets & General Retail), Eros Electricals LLC (Specialised Retail), and Matalan (GCC).

The 2021 Best Service Performance Outlets in DSES included: G2000 - Abu Dhabi Mall (Fashion Retail), RAKBANK - Al Rams Branch (Services), Al Rostamani Intl Ex - Nasser Square (Services), Health First Pharmacy 23 – Ghaleelah (Health & Wellness), India Palace Restaurant - RAK Mall (Hospitality & Entertainment), Lulu Hypermarket – Karama (Hypermarkets & General Retail), Geekay Games - Bawadi Mall (Specialized Retail) and Infiniti - Sheikh Zayed Road (Specialized Retail)

Sami Al Qamzi, director-general of Dubai Economy, said the awardees represent the phenomenal growth achieved by the awards, symbolising the strength and diversity of business, and quality of services in Dubai.

“We were delighted to see that the overall number of applicants in the 2020 cycle of the Business Excellence Awards remained the same as in the previous cycle despite the prevailing challenges. It’s also worth mentioning that the Awards have seen an increase of over 300 per cent in applications and members since inception,” Al Qamzi said.

“Most recently, and more importantly, the Awards have been instrumental in enabling businesses to adapt to disruptive changes and sustain growth post-Covid. ‘Adaptive Capacity’ was an additional criterion in the evaluations and assessment of the Awards in the latest cycle. We also found that health and safety compliance rate among members in the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme post-Covid was over 90 per cent. It indicates the special attention given to monitoring excellence practices among participants in the Business Excellence Awards, and the level of knowledge they all share,” said Al Qamzi.

DQA winners are honoured in four categories - the Dubai Quality Global Award, Dubai Quality Gold Award, Dubai Quality Appreciation Award and the Dubai Quality Award. — issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com