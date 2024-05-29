Dubai: Easier visa process, tax exemption for One Za'abeel firms as free zone expands

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 11:14 AM Last updated: Wed 29 May 2024, 11:16 AM

The iconic cantilevered building along Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road, One Za'abeel, is now officially part of the Dubai World Trade Free Zone, it was announced on Wednesday.

This means all the companies and organisations within this new landmark may now access the privileges offered by the free zone authority.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These benefits, specified in Decree No. 18 of 2024, include:

100% foreign ownership

Exemption from customs duties

Dual-licensing opportunities

0% Corporate Tax

Simplified procedures for visas and permits

A wide range of flexible office solutions

"Expanding our jurisdiction to include One Za’abeel as part of the Free Zone reinforces our position as a hub for commerce and enterprise in the heart of Dubai’s Central Business District and directly benefits businesses and SMEs that are integral to accelerating the goals of Dubai's Economic Agenda D33," said Abdalla Al Banna, vice-president of Free Zone Regulatory Operations of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority.

One Za’abeel's The Offices boasts 26,000sqm of Grade-A office space and premium amenities and services. The development holds both LEED Gold and WiredScore Platinum certifications, providing the highest standards of technology, connectivity, and sustainability for tenants.