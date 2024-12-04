Dubai Duty Free’s 11-month sales hit $1.94 billion

Dubai Duty Free on Wednesday announced that it has recorded sales of $1.94 billion up to the end of November, and it is on course to hit its target in excess of $2 billion for the year.

The airport retailer finished the month of November with sales of $205.67 million, making it the fifth-best month ever with previous records set during the operation’s anniversary month of December when sales are traditionally high. November 30 set a daily sales record for the year at $8.46 million, while November 29 was the third highest of the year with sales of $8.24 million.

Commenting on the strong performance, Dubai Duty Free managing director Ramesh Cidambi said: “I am very happy with the sales performance in November, which was against tough trading conditions including the sales in boutiques for the major fashion brands being lower than last year and refurbishment projects in the Arrivals shops in all three terminals. We have had a major focus on driving sales in recent months and I am pleased with the huge effort made to reduce the gap between the budgeted spend per passenger and actual spend. “Thanks to the continuous effort of our entire team, I look forward to another great month in December as we head into a busy holiday season and expect to close the year with excellent results,” he added. Perfumes, beverages, tobacco, gold and electronics were the top five spots category-wise in the first 11 months of the year. Perfume sales reached $362 million, representing a 10% increase over 2023. Sales of Liquor reached $258.37 million while Tobacco increased by 8% with sales amounting to $200.52 million. Gold sales increased by 2% over the same period last year with sales amounting to $194.57 million while Electronics came in fifth place with sales of $134 million.

Dubai Duty Free is gearing up with the busy festive season this December which includes its 41st Anniversary on December 20 when the operation will run a pre-Christmas treat of 25% off on a wide range of products both in-stone and online.