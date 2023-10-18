Dubai Duty Free wins 'Most Admired Experiential Retailer of the Year' award

The IMAGES RetailME Awards acknowledge and honour the outstanding achievements of retail organisations and brands within the Middle East region

Michael Schmidt accepting the award on behalf of Dubai Duty Free from Amitabh Taneja.. - Supplied photo

Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023

Dubai Duty Free was named the ‘Most Admired Experiential Retailer of the Year’ at the IMAGES RetailME Awards held at the Address Dubai Marina.

Organised by IMAGES RetailME, a retail intelligence media brand in the Middle East, the annual awards, which are held alongside the Middle East Retail Forum (MRF), serve as a prestigious platform to acknowledge and honour the outstanding achievements of top retail organisations and brands within the Middle East region.

Dubai Duty Free, which marks its 40th anniversary this year, was recognised for redefining the customer shopping experience through its continued focus on world-class customer service, innovative promotions, quality, and exclusive product offers both instore and online, as well as its significant investment in developing and expanding the retail operation.

Commenting on the award, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are delighted to receive this award, which is a testament to our team’s dedication and commitment to retail service for four decades.

“Thank you to IMAGES RetailME and to the judges who are retail experts. As we celebrate our 40th Anniversary in the coming months, I would like to recognize the unwavering support that we receive from our Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and, as always, I thank our staff and our customers.”

Michael Schmidt, Senior Vice President for Retail of Dubai Duty Free, accepted the award on behalf of Dubai Duty Free from Amitabh Taneja, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of IMAGES Group.