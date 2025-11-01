Dubai Duty Free hits all-time high October sales with over Dh800 million

Dubai Duty Free has achieved a new milestone as it heads into the final two months of the year, announcing all-time high October sales of Dh805.6 million (US$220.7 million) and marking its eighth-record month out of ten this year.

Ranked first among the eight record-breaking months in 2025, October sales exceeded the previous October record set in 2023 of Dh692 million (US$189 million), underscoring the operation's sustained growth momentum. October also recorded the third-highest monthly sales in Dubai Duty Free's history, following the all-time record of Dh821.4 million (US$225 million) achieved in December 2024.

In a strong indicator of retail performance, October's sales growth outstripped passenger traffic by at least 10 per cent (the final passenger numbers for October will only be released by Dubai Airport later this month), achieving an impressive 19.31 per cent increase over October 2024.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Year-to-date sales reached Dh6.88 billion (US$1.885 billion), representing an 8.72 per cent increase or Dh552 million (US$151 million) over the same period last year.

Diwali effect

Perfumes continued to dominate as the top-selling category, generating Dh139.9 million (US$38.3 million) in October. Gold ranked second with Dh97.2 million (US$26.6 million) fuelled by the Diwali season and the enduring appeal of the precious metal as both a luxury and cultural purchase.

Confectionery recorded its highest ever sales at Dh78 million (US$21.4 million), driven by the continued success of 'Dubai Chocolate'. This subcategory also achieved the highest individual sales, totalling Dh34 million (US$9.3 million) with a staggering 428,000 pieces sold equivalent to 71 tons across nine brands in October.

Luxury boutiques lead sales

Fashion boutiques including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, Gucci and Cartier remain strong contributors, performing extremely well with sales up 43.5 per cent over October 2024. The increase in sales can be attributed in part to the opening of Louis Vuitton and Cartier boutiques in September in Concourse A. The second Louis Vuitton boutique, spanning 280sqm, has quickly become a destination for travellers seeking premium fashion.

Meanwhile, the second Cartier boutique of 140sqm has also made a strong impact since its debut in late September. The sales in the fashion boutiques underscore the spending power of international travellers and the continued appeal of the luxury brands.

Standout transactions in the luxury fashion category in October include Dh2.2 million (US$605,000) sales from REKLAIM, Dubai Duty Free’s pre-owned luxury concept store, which included the sale of an Audemars Piguet watch priced in excess of Dh200,000 (US$54,794) in Concourse A and two Hermes Birkin handbags, each in excess of Dh120,000 (US$32,876) purchased in Concourse D and the Emirates First-Class Lounge, respectively.

Momentum was also evident across key regions and markets. Sales to passengers travelling to Africa, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australasia all rose by more than 20 per cent. Russia recorded an increase of 14.2 per cent, while Africa was up 18.5 per cent. The Indian-sub continent showed the smallest growth among the regions, with sales up 6.62 per cent.