Dubai draws specialist debt advisory firms as cross-border wealth grows in Gulf

A growing population of internationally mobile investors and entrepreneurs is boosting demand for complex financing solutions, prompting niche advisory firms to expand into the UAE.

Dubai’s emergence as a hub for globally mobile investors, entrepreneurs and wealthy families is creating new opportunities for specialist financial advisory firms focused on cross-border financing, reflecting the emirate’s growing role in international wealth management.

As high-net-worth individuals increasingly hold assets across multiple jurisdictions, demand is rising for financing structures that can support international property portfolios, business interests and alternative assets. Industry players say this trend is reshaping the advisory market and creating demand for expertise in debt financing rather than broader wealth management services.

Against this backdrop, UK-based debt advisory firm Henry Dannell has opened a representative office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), seeking closer access to clients and professional advisers in the region. The company specialises exclusively in arranging debt financing and works with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients on residential and commercial real estate, corporate finance and luxury assets.

“We have built the business around a single specialism because clients increasingly need deep expertise in complex financing rather than a broad range of services,” said Kem Kemal, co-founder of Henry Dannell. “As wealth becomes more international, financing needs are becoming more sophisticated and often span multiple jurisdictions.”

The firm said its move into Dubai aligns with long-term growth plans and reflects confidence in the region’s financial ecosystem. Lending transactions will continue to be executed through its regulated entities in London, while the DIFC office will focus on developing relationships with advisers and clients.

“DIFC offers access to a highly international business community and a strong regulatory environment,” Kemal said. “That combination makes Dubai an attractive base for serving clients whose investments and interests extend across borders.”

The expansion mirrors a broader trend as financial firms seek to tap into the Gulf’s growing concentration of wealth. Dubai, in particular, has continued to attract investors, family offices and entrepreneurs drawn by economic growth, its business-friendly environment and its position as a gateway between Europe, Asia and Africa.

Alongside internationalisation, firms are also grappling with talent shortages across financial services. Henry Dannell said its average employee age is 29, reflecting a strategy of recruiting and training younger professionals. “The industry faces a growing advice and talent gap, and firms need to invest in developing the next generation of specialists,” Kemal said.

With cross-border asset ownership continuing to expand, demand for specialist debt advisory services is expected to remain strong, particularly in centres such as Dubai that are increasingly attracting internationally mobile wealth.