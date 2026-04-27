Dubai draws one-third of global finance recruits despite regional tensions

Dubai is strengthening its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing talent hubs in international finance, attracting 32 per cent of early-career professionals seeking cross-border advisory roles, even as geopolitical tensions persist across parts of the region.

The finding comes from a global survey by deVere Group, whose founder and chief executive officer Nigel Green said the emirate’s appeal continues to rest on a powerful combination of tax efficiency, career acceleration and access to global clients.

“Dubai is attracting talent even with conflict on its doorstep,” Green said. “New recruits are focused on earnings, opportunity and international exposure, and that’s driving decisions.”

The survey, which targeted newly qualified professionals pursuing careers in international financial advisory and wealth management, shows a clear shift toward starting careers in global markets rather than building experience domestically before moving overseas. Respondents also considered jurisdictions such as Switzerland, Hong Kong, Australia, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Malaysia, Thailand and Mauritius—but Dubai emerged as the most preferred destination among early-career entrants.

A decisive factor is the emirate’s role as a bridge between Europe, Asia and Africa. Around 63 per cent of respondents said they want international client exposure from the outset, reflecting a structural shift in how younger professionals evaluate career pathways in finance. Another 57 per cent cited access to expatriate and internationally mobile investors as central to relocation decisions, reinforcing Dubai’s standing as a hub serving globally diversified wealth.

“Starting in an international environment gives professionals a faster track,” Green said. “Dubai offers access to global clients from day one, which is a major advantage early in a career.”

Tax competitiveness remains a defining attraction. The survey found 66 per cent of respondents identified higher net income as a primary motivation for relocating, highlighting the continued advantage of the UAE’s zero personal income tax structure compared with traditional European financial centres. Nearly 59 per cent also expect faster career progression in Dubai, supported by sustained hiring across wealth management, private banking and advisory firms serving cross-border investors.

Importantly, the results suggest that geopolitical tensions are not materially weakening Dubai’s talent appeal. Despite regional instability and heightened security concerns linked to the Iran conflict, only 9 per cent of respondents said the situation would prevent them from relocating, indicating that long-term opportunity continues to outweigh near-term risk perceptions.

The latest findings reinforce a broader trend already visible across Dubai’s financial ecosystem. Over the past decade, the emirate has steadily expanded its role as a magnet for global professionals, supported by regulatory reforms, long-term residency initiatives such as the Golden Visa programme, and the rapid expansion of international firms operating from the Dubai International Financial Centre. The DIFC alone now hosts more than 5,000 active companies and tens of thousands of professionals, including a growing concentration of wealth and asset management firms serving clients across emerging markets.

Dubai’s wider demographic momentum is also strengthening its talent narrative. The emirate’s population crossed 4 million residents in 2025, reflecting sustained inflows of professionals, entrepreneurs and investors seeking regional headquarters roles and global mobility advantages. Financial services, technology, consulting and asset management have been among the fastest-growing employment sectors, reinforcing the city’s transformation into a diversified knowledge economy.

The survey further found that 48 per cent of respondents reported increased awareness of career opportunities in the UAE over the past year, signalling that Dubai’s international visibility as a financial centre continues to rise alongside its institutional depth.

“With nearly one in three new recruits targeting Dubai, the emirate is strengthening its position as a central entry point into international financial services,” Green said. “The sustained inflow of early-career talent is reinforcing its role in connecting global clients and capital, even as regional tensions remain elevated.”

Taken together, the results highlight how Dubai’s long-term strategy of combining regulatory openness, lifestyle appeal and tax efficiency with global connectivity is continuing to reshape global talent flows—cementing its status as a preferred launchpad for the next generation of international finance professionals.