Dubai's DP World opens $85-million Sokhna Logistics Park in Egypt

DP World has officially inaugurated the Sokhna Logistics Park in Egypt, in partnership with British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor.

Located in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), DP World is investing $85 million to develop the Sokhna Logistics Park in two phases. Phase one is now operational, while phase two is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2026, expanding the total park area to nearly 300,000 square metres. The park will create over 150 jobs in phase one, growing to more than 300 upon full completion.



Strategically located just 15 minutes from Sokhna Port, 30 minutes from Suez, and 45 minutes from the New Administrative Capital, the park offers connectivity and benefits from tax and customs exemptions and streamlined trade procedures. Business interest has been strong, with 90 customers in the pipeline and several contracts already signed.

As the first integrated logistics park in SCZONE, it provides bonded and non-bonded solutions, real-time visibility, on-site customs inspections, and a dedicated DP World customer portal. It supports key sectors including raw materials, packaging, agriculture, electronics, construction materials, textiles, automotive components, and electric vehicles.



“Our commitment in Egypt goes beyond the port,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and Group CEO of DP World. “We are building a sustainable, fully integrated logistics ecosystem that offers end-to-end solutions, from factory floor to customer door, driving seamless integration and trade flows that will boost exports, create jobs, and support economic growth.”



The Chairman also announced that DP World has started construction of a new cold storage facility in 6th of October City. The 16,000m² cold storage facility is being built with a $29 million investment, boosting Egypt’s cold chain capacity and meeting rising demand for energy-efficient storage. Connected to the logistics park, it is designed to strengthen the country’s cold chain capabilities and support growing demand for energy-efficient, temperature-controlled storage.



Since 2008, DP World has supported Egypt’s trade growth with over USD 1.3 billion invested to expand capacity, modernise Sokhna Port, and link it to global supply chains, while also developing a sustainable logistics ecosystem with integrated services like third-party logistics, and freight forwarding, offering customers seamless and efficient supply chain solutions.

The park was inaugurated by Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, and attended by Sultan Ahmed. The event was also attended by Hamad Al Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Egypt.