Dubai’s DP World to create 5,000 new jobs this year

Dubai-based global port operator DP World on Tuesday (September 2) said almost 5,000 new jobs will be created this year through its $2.5 billion (Dh9.175 billion) investment in many countries, mostly in India.

The company said these new jobs are being created to deliver major transport projects in India, Britain, Ecuador, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Our investment is providing jobs for almost 5,000 people this year alone to help deliver major upgrades to the transport infrastructure of five different countries,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World.

Operating across six continents with a team of over 115,000 employees, DP World combines global infrastructure and local expertise to provide supply chain solutions.

The company’s flagship Jebel Ali freezone in Dubai alone directly employs 160,000 people.

The key growth market of India will see 2,000 new construction jobs this year through the development of a new terminal at Tuna Tekra in the north-west. An additional 500 new roles will be created from DP World’s delivery of rail and inland terminals across the sub-continent, a vital link in its end-to-end logistics network.

In Senegal, construction of a brand-new deep-sea port at Ndayane, which will support the country’s development for the rest of the century, is generating 600 jobs. Almost 3,000 miles along the west coast of Africa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, DP World’s Port of Banana is creating around 500 jobs to build the first deep-sea port for the almost-landlocked nation.

The global port operator’s $1 billion expansion of London Gateway — including two new berths and a second rail terminal — is creating 1,000 new jobs. The logistics hub on the doorstep of the capital is on course to become Britain’s largest port by the end of the decade.

“Trade has the potential to transform people’s lives, and these new jobs show one of the ways that works in practice. When the projects are complete, the construction workers will leave a legacy of world-class logistics infrastructure which will benefit customers, communities, and continents for the next 50 years,” he said.

In Ecuador, the expansion of DP World Posorja is generating over 300 construction jobs through its contractor, in addition to more than 100 new direct operational roles.

When the projects are completed, the infrastructure at all five sites will support thousands more direct and indirect jobs as well as enhancing transport connectivity and economic growth in their regions.