Dubai's DP World to invest $5 billion in India’s logistics, port infrastructure

DP World has announced an investment of $5 billion in India, aimed at expanding the country’s logistics and maritime infrastructure. The announcement was made at India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai. The company has already invested $3 billion in India over the past three decades.

The new investment is set to enhance India’s supply chain efficiency, strengthen multimodal connectivity, and support both exports and domestic trade. It comes alongside the signing of five major Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Sarbananda Sonowal, India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World said the company’s latest commitment reaffirms its long-term partnership with India.

“DP World has been a part of India’s growth story for nearly three decades,” he said. “This new investment and the strategic partnerships reaffirm our commitment to advancing India’s maritime and logistics industry and cementing the nation’s position in global trade.”

Bin Sulayem added that the company’s initiatives are aligned with national programmes in India, such as PM Gati Shakti, Sagarmala, and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. “Our shared commitment to building a connected, confident, and self-reliant India is helping the country chart out a bold course toward global maritime leadership,” he said.

New partnerships

DP World signed five MoUs covering areas such as green coastal shipping, shipbuilding and repair, skill development, and advanced freight mobility.

Collaborations include:

Unifeeder, a DP World company, signing an MoU with Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited to promote green coastal and short-sea shipping across India.

A Heads of Terms agreement between Cochin Shipyard Limited and Drydocks World to expand the International Ship Repair Facility in Kochi.

A tripartite MoU among Cochin Shipyard Limited, Drydocks World, and the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding to advance skill development in shipbuilding and repair.

A collaboration between Cochin Port Authority and DP World to upgrade facilities at the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) in Kochi.

An agreement among Deendayal Port Authority, DP World, and Nevomo (MagRail) to design and install a 750-metre MagRail Booster pilot track, marking a step toward automated and low-emission port operations.

DP World’s network in India spans over 200 locations, supporting more than 24,000 direct and indirect jobs. The latest investments are expected to significantly enhance the country’s maritime capabilities and create thousands of new employment opportunities.