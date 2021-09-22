Dubai: DIFC's amended employment laws to come into effect soon
Amendments clarify limitation periods to claims and accrual of vacation leave among others
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) said on Wednesday that its amended employment law and regulations would be coming into effect soon.
The UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, has enacted the Employment Law Amendment Law No. 4 of 2021, which makes amendments to the Employment Law, the region's leading international financial hub said in a statement.
"The Board of Directors of the DIFC Authority also issued new Employment Regulations, which brings the Qualifying Scheme regime under the employment law in line with DFSA's Employee Money Purchase Scheme, so that only a single layer of regulation is applied to these schemes," it said.
The amendments to the employment law clarify the application of limitation periods to claims, the accrual of vacation leave, the duration of the probationary period for short-term fixed-term contracts, and certain defined terms used in the law. The amendment also modifies the basic workplace health and safety requirements to account for working from home arrangements.
The statement said that the amendments reflect the centre's continuing commitment to maintaining a transparent and robust legal and regulatory framework aligned with global best practice.
Initially proposed in March this year, the enactment of amendments was aimed at enhancing the regulatory framework in DIFC, keeping it in line with international best practice.
- issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Adnoc boosts size of drilling unit's IPO to $1.1...
Likely to be Abu Dhabi's biggest offering in at least four years READ MORE
-
Business
UAE: Sarah Al Amiri visits Halcon, a firm that...
Halcon contributes to the UAE's drive towards a smart industrial... READ MORE
-
Business
Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic unveil...
Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card and Emirates Islamic Expo... READ MORE
-
Business
Majority of UAE businesses don’t strictly...
The survey also revealed that only 24 per cent of the businesses are... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh65-billion housing...
The Dubai Ruler will personally supervise implementation of the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Safari Park’s new season to begin on...
For the first time, the wildlife park will offer a behind the-scenes... READ MORE
-
Business
iPad mini wants to take center stage
The iPad mini is available from Dh2,129 from September 24. READ MORE
-
World
‘Historic night’ as Somalia screens...
Organisers hope for high turnout, patrons go through multiple... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public places
22 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Masks not needed in these 6 places
22 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian actor Ishwari Deshpande dies in a car accident
22 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian housewife wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle
22 September 2021
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi to pay all your bills with new Dh500k bonanza
22 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline