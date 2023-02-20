Dubai: DIFC grows at record-breaking pace in 2022, combined revenue crosses Dh1 billion

Operating profit for 2022 increased 19 per cent to Dh679 million from Dh573 million in 2021

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 1:33 PM

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) continued to grow at a record-breaking pace in 2022 with the number of active registered companies rising 20 per cent from 3,644 in 2021 to 4,377 in 2022.

New companies registered in DIFC in 2022 surpassed the annual milestone of 1,000 for the first time in the Centre’s history with 2022 seeing a total of 1,084 new firms.

The unprecedented growth, which supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, further validates the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai one of the world’s leading commercial and investment destinations.

The remarkable performance was driven by strategic plans aimed at advancing the scale and depth of value-generating innovation created by the DIFC community.

In 2022, DIFC’s combined revenue exceeded Dh1 billion for the first time. The Centre recorded a revenue increase of 18 per cent year on year to reach Dh1.06 billion from Dh897million in 2021. Operating profit for 2022 increased 19 per cent to Dh679 million from Dh573 million in 2021. Total assets crossed Dh15.3 billion, reflecting DIFC’s strong financial position.

ALSO READ:

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre, said: “DIFC’s exceptional performance in 2022 demonstrates Dubai’s growing role as a major driver of innovation, entrepreneurship and next-generation technologies in the region’s financial sector."

"The Centre’s performance, which has been guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into one of the world’s biggest global financial hubs, reflects its ability to keep pace with global economic shifts and the rapid evolution of the world’s financial landscape, and provide a platform for financial companies to tap new opportunities. DIFC’s growth significantly contributes to the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to transform Dubai into one of the world’s top three cities for business.”

In 2022, the Centre also recorded its best ever performance in additional net commercial space leased with 809,000 sq. ft. leased in 2022, compared to 349,000 sq. ft. in 2021.

DIFC is home to 17 of the world’s top 20 banks, 25 of the world’s top 30 systemically important global banks, five of the top 10 insurance companies, five of the top 10 asset managers and many leading global legal and consulting firms.