Dubai: Dh52m villa in Raffles The Palm sold

European buyer seeking a Dubai residence for himself and his family bought the high-value property at the Palm Jumeirah

The property spanning a BUA of 12,404sqft forms a part of the Raffles The Palm Dubai hotel situated on the Palm Jumeirah Crescent. — Supplied photos

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 5:44 PM

Palm Jumeirah has once again gained the media traction as another high-value villa sold for Dh52 million.

In a statement, Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty said a European buyer acquired a four-bed Raffles Royal Villa at the Palm. The property spanning a BUA of 12,404sqft forms a part of the Raffles The Palm Dubai hotel situated on the Palm Jumeirah Crescent.

Designed by Francesco Molon, the villa has a Baroque-style interior and is only one out of five available for sale. Design highlights include Swarovski chandeliers with 24-carat gold leaves, private spa, massage room, scrub room, hammam, rooftop pool, and jacuzzi.

"The home is spread over four floors with its very own private elevator. On purchase of the home, the new owner will also have complete access to the Raffles hotel facilities, pool, gym, and a private beach, which has sand flown in from the Maldives," according to Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty.

The buyer of the villa was from Europe and was seeking a Dubai residence for himself and his family.

“Among the requirements stated were a ready villa that was fully furnished and serviced,” said Stephan Hirzel, senior global property consultant at Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty who transacted the property.

Luxury property in Dubai sustained a strong demand this as year as investors reposed trust in the emirate's growing real estate sector. On Wednesday, Alpago Properties offered a high-value penthouse at the Pal Jumerah for Dh250 million.

Recent media reports said that the Indian business tycon Mukesh Ambani bought a Palm Jumeirah villa for approximately Dh293 million for his son Anant.

“The Raffles Royal Villa was a perfect fit for the buyer as he wants to live the pampered lifestyle with Raffles service and enjoys the prestige of living at a luxurious beach club," Hirzel said.

"We have been observing a trend of several UHNWIs arriving to Dubai looking for this level of five-star service with a world-renowned brand and looking to move into a serviced, fully furnished home immediately. The Raffles Residences & Penthouses is one of the few developments in Dubai that fulfill this exact need and ticks all the boxes,” he said.

