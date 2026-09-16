Dubai developer Emaar's board approves Dh4.4 billion special dividend for shareholders

Dubai’s largest developer Emaar Properties has announced a one-time special dividend of Dh4.4 billion, ($1.19 billion) or Dh0.5 per share, to its shareholders, following a board meeting held on Wednesday to discuss the company's capital allocation strategy.

In a disclosure to the Dubai Financial Market, the developer said the special payout is in addition to its regular annual dividend and is aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

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The special dividend builds on a run of record results for the developer. Emaar Properties shareholders in March approved a 100 per cent dividend payout, amounting to Dh8.8 billion, during its annual general meeting.

That followed a year in which the company recorded its highest-ever property sales of Dh80.4 billion, a 16 per cent increase compared to 2024, while total revenue for 2025 reached Dh49.6 billion, a 40 per cent year-on-year increase, and Ebitda grew by 33 per cent to Dh25.6 billion. Net profit before tax reached Dh25.7 billion, marking growth of 36 per cent compared to the previous year, with the revenue backlog from property sales reaching Dh155 billion, providing strong visibility for future revenue recognition.

The one-time special dividend remains subject to shareholder approval at the company’s general assembly, as well as any required regulatory approvals.

Emaar said further details on the record date and payment date for the dividend will be disclosed in due course.

Separately, the board reviewed proposals relating to utilising the company’s various businesses to create additional value for shareholders. The board has requested further legal and financial analysis of certain of these proposals ahead of seeking final approval.