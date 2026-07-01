Dubai developer Binghatti sells 2 penthouses for Dh270 million

Dubai's master developer Binghatti sold two penthouses for Dh270 million in June to international buyers as the real estate market continues to register exceptional demand for luxury properties.

The developer sold two penthouses at Bugatti Residences by Binghatti in Business Bay, including one priced at Dh200 million and a second valued at Dh70 million to international buyers.

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These transactions follow one of Binghatti's most notable real estate deals in the region, recorded in December 2025 with the sale of a penthouse within the same development for Dh550 million – the largest of its kind in Dubai and the Middle East.

The sale reflects the continued upward trajectory of Dubai's luxury real estate market and reinforces the global standing of Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, which has attracted a distinguished roster of international personalities, including Brazilian football star Neymar Jr., Spanish footballer Aymeric Laporte, and world-renowned opera tenor Andrea Bocelli.

“These record transactions reflect the strength and resilience of Dubai's real estate market, and its continued ability to attract investors and high-net-worth individuals from around the world, driven by the emirate's stable economic environment, investment-friendly regulations, and ambitious vision, which have reinforced its position as one of the world's leading destinations for real estate investment,” said Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding.

“We continue to contribute to this momentum by developing distinctive projects that elevate the standards of luxury living and cater to clients seeking exceptional and rare real estate assets. This reflects our ability to respond to the growing global demand for ultra-luxury real estate and contributes to the continued growth of the sector,” he added.

With a total portfolio exceeding 100 projects valued at more than Dh100 billion, Binghatti has delivered more than 50 projects to date and maintains a pipeline of approximately 30 million square feet of sellable area.