Dubai cuts business bank account opening time to just 5 days

Dubai has cut the time it takes to open a business bank account by 90 per cent — from an average of 65 days to just five — thanks to the Dubai Unified Licence (DUL), a flagship digital initiative that is transforming the way businesses start and operate in the city.

The milestone, a major boost to investors and entrepreneurs, was announced by the Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

The move underscores Dubai’s commitment to streamlining business processes and strengthening its position as one of the world’s easiest and fastest places to do business.

Launched in 2023, the Dubai Unified Licence provides every business in the emirate — across both mainland and free zones — with a unique, government-verified digital identity.

This single identifier allows companies to access a wide range of essential services, from banking and utilities to trade and labour processing, through one seamless platform.

Since the rollout of the DUL, over 900,000 licences have been issued. The initiative was enhanced in 2024 through the Service Providers Project, which connected the system directly with major banks and government entities. Since its launch, the project has enabled the opening of more than 3,000 new business bank accounts and the updating of over 134,000 business profiles.

“The robust efficiencies delivered through the Dubai Unified Licence are a testament to the steadfast guidance and vision of our leadership,” said Ahmad Khalifa AlQaizi AlFalasi, CEO of DBLC.

“By cutting account opening time from 65 days to just five, we are giving entrepreneurs and investors a faster, simpler, and more transparent way to start their business journey in Dubai. This is a major leap forward in digital-first governance and a clear reflection of Dubai’s focus on innovation and competitiveness.”

Al Falasi said the initiative was designed to remove some of the most time-consuming barriers to business setup, a key objective of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033.

“DUL is not just a digital tool — it’s an enabler of opportunity. It makes it easier than ever for companies to launch and grow in Dubai, and reinforces the critical role that businesses play in driving the city’s economic future,” he said.

Several major banks are already integrated into the system, including Emirates NBD, Mashreq Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Emirates Development Bank, and Ruya Bank. Through these partnerships, new businesses can open accounts directly using their DUL, without the long administrative back-and-forth that traditionally slowed down the process.

Beyond banking, DUL is expanding its partnerships with key government and service entities such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Trade, Roads and Transport Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Arab Financial Services. These integrations allow businesses to handle regulatory and operational requirements more efficiently, through one unified digital gateway.

The move is part of Dubai’s wider strategy to build a digital-first, investor-friendly economy, aligned with global best practices in transparency, governance, and ease of doing business. By consolidating verified data in one secure registry, DUL ensures that companies and service providers can rely on accurate, up-to-date information, reducing duplication and enhancing compliance.

“The success of the DUL initiative shows how collaboration between government entities and the private sector can produce tangible results,” said Al Falasi. “We’re not only improving efficiency, but also creating a business environment where confidence, trust, and innovation can thrive. Looking ahead, we will continue working closely with our partners to expand the platform’s capabilities, driving forward Dubai’s vision of a globally competitive, digitally empowered economy.”

The Dubai Unified Licence initiative is already being seen as a model for digital transformation and business enablement in the region. For startups and small businesses, the impact is especially significant. Entrepreneurs can now complete in days what used to take months, allowing them to focus on operations, hiring, and growth instead of paperwork.

The system also supports investors and multinational companies seeking to establish operations in Dubai by providing instant verification and access to essential services through a single identifier. For banks, utilities, and government agencies, it simplifies processes and enhances the accuracy of customer information.

Sunil Ambalavelil, legal and business consultant at Kaden Boriss, said by delivering faster business setup and stronger integration between the public and private sectors, the Dubai Unified Licence is helping turn Dubai’s ambition of a world-class business environment into a practical, daily reality.

"It is a key driver of the city’s D33 vision — to make Dubai one of the top three global economic hubs by 2033 — and a symbol of how smart governance can directly empower entrepreneurs and fuel sustainable economic growth."