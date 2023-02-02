Dubai Customs launches Early Cargo Targeting System

The new initiative is in line with the objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda D33

Early Cargo Targeting System supports the global supply chain and reinforces Dubai’s position as a pioneer in global trade. — Supplied photos

Dubai Customs (DC), in partnership with the Dubai Digital Authority, has unveiled the Early Cargo Targeting System to enhance security measures and combat illegal trade.

“This system is the first of its kind in the country and aims to support trade in Dubai and the UAE, contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” according to Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC).

The launch is part of the UAE Innovation Month 2023 and highlights the country’s commitment to innovation.

Bin Sulayem applauded the efforts of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, in enhancing border security and upskilling the professional and technical capabilities of the border security teams. He credited Sheikh Mansoor’s leadership for the launch of the Early Cargo Targeting System by Dubai Customs.

He emphasised the significance of the Early Cargo Targeting System in enhancing security in Dubai and the UAE, protecting society from HSE (health, safety and environment) risks by monitoring cargo movement, detecting and tracking shipments, and facilitating trade operations. He said that this system supports the global supply chain and reinforces Dubai’s position as a pioneer in global trade.

Dubai conducts trade with over 200 nations globally over land, sea, and air. Bin Sulayem noted that Dubai Customs plays a vital role in countering the flow of banned and hazardous materials. He said that the DC aims to enhance security, promote business and trade, and foster cooperation and communication, enabling companies to move goods across borders with maximum transparency and safety while providing information about shipments in advance.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, director-general of Dubai Customs, praised the work of the specialised teams at DC in launching the Early Cargo Targeting System and thanked the supporting local authorities for their contribution to the customs and security system. He noted that Dubai Customs’ indigenously developed Risk Engine provides it with the technical expertise necessary to address the security challenges associated with 24/7 customs transactions. The system helped complete 25.8 million transactions in 2022.

The Early Cargo Targeting System will expedite the release of goods and improve the smooth entry of shipments by providing advanced information in a smart and efficient system, which tracks incoming shipments and reduces the need for physical inspections.

Musabih said early warning systems play a crucial role in detecting illegal shipments and materials, which supports Dubai’s strategic goals under the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). This includes doubling Dubai’s foreign trade to Dh25 trillion and connecting the emirate with 400 new cities globally over the next decade.

