Dubai Customs’ Jebel Ali, Tecom Centre completes 2.2m deals worth Dh609 billion

By Wam Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 10:03 PM

Jebel Ali and Tecom customs centre at Sea Customs Centres Management, one of Dubai Customs’ departments, crossed the two million mark by completing 2.189 million customs transactions till September 2021 for goods valued at Dh609.357 billion and volume of 79,369 tonnes.

The centre made 164 seizures and 172,394 inspection operations and scanned 223,711 containers and consignments in the same period within its consistent development plans and efforts to facilitate trade, secure the borders and help maintain the leading status Dubai enjoys worldwide.

Jebel Ali and Tecom Centre follows an integrated strategy to ensure the best services are delivered to clients and better integration and cooperation with strategic government partners.

“We never cease to develop our potential and plans in the centre to serve our national economy and secure our society in the best possible way following the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,” said Fouad Al Swaidi, acting director of Jebel Ali Customs Centres Management.

“We improved the performance of Jebel Ali Centre further by developing and updating the inspection systems in place to thwart all smuggling attempts and protect our society from the hazards of prohibited goods. Our (Safe Homeland) Campaign helped boost the overall performance and increase the efficiency of our inspectors; our frontline heroes, who are always ready and alert to combat smuggling.”

Ahmed Al Jamri, inspection senior manager at Jebel Ali, and Tecom Fouad Al Suwaidi, senior manager of Jebel Ali and Tecom Centre, said: “We pay special attention to raising the efficiency of our people to ensure that quick and quality services are delivered to our clients, with the aid of advanced AI-based technologies.” — Wam