Dubai Customs' Green Corridor moved Dh33.9 billion in trade during regional conflict

Dubai Customs said it helped move more than Dh33.9 billion worth of trade flows between March 1 and 30 June after introducing its ‘Green Corridor’ to bypass trade disruptions.

The Green Corridor is a route that connects the emirate with Oman through the Hatta border crossing, and was introduced shortly after the regional war to improve trade flow and connectivity the rest of the world.

During that period, more than 203,242 containers transited the corridor and over 3.16 million tonnes of goods worth Dh33.9 billion from 188 countries were transported.

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Food products topped the list of goods passing through the Green Corridor, valued at more than Dh5.3 billion, followed by machinery and electrical equipment worth Dh4.24 billion, vehicles at Dh2.21 billion, plastics at Dh1.5 billion, and iron and steel products at more than Dh1 billion, while the remaining goods were valued at over Dh19.6 billion.

Dubai Customs also handled consignments of medicines and pharmaceutical products worth Dh446.6 million.

Between that period, Dubai Customs attracted more than 4,000 new customers, said Abdulla Busenad, the director general of Dubai Customs.

Extended deadline

The authority also extended deadlines for suspended duty cases as part of its economic packages, allowing customs duties to be paid in instalments and reducing financial penalties by 80 per cent. All in all, these measures helped provide more than Dh79 million in liquidity to 428 companies, Dubai Customs said.

A total of 6,613 companies benefited from a 120-day extension for customs declarations, which included import for re-export, temporary admission and all types of transit.

The extension also gave companies greater flexibility in managing customs obligations, improved cash flow, and supported business continuity, trade flows and supply chains. Dubai Customs added that the measures may be extended under a subsequent Customs Notice, subject to the applicable controls and procedures.

Additional measures

Additional measures extended the transit period from 30 to 90 days, facilitated the entry of consignments through the ports of Khorfakkan and Fujairah, as well as the Hatta Border Crossing, for onward transport by road under the customs guarantee system. Together, these measures strengthened supply chains and improved the flexibility of trade flows.

As regional developments unfolded, the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) mobilised its capabilities to "support businesses with practical solutions that strengthened business continuity and reinforced investor confidence in Dubai's business environment", said its chairman, Abdulla bin Damithan.