Dubai Culture and wasl join efforts to support talent in Al Quoz Creative Zone

A package of benefits and facilities will be provided for 83 tenants to motivate them to develop their creative projects.

Dubai - Various workshops focusing on inspiration, in line with the camp's theme 'Inspiration Towards Creativity' will be announced

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 3:07 PM

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in partnership with wasl Asset Management Group (wasl), has provided a set of incentives and privileges targeting creative talents and entrepreneurs in Al Quoz to support them and pave the way for them to establish and develop their businesses.

The announcement is in response to the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to exempt Al Quoz tenants, who are rebuilding or renovating their properties within the uses that serve Al Quoz Creative Zone, from rents for up to two years.

Based on its keenness to support the objectives of the Al Quoz Creative Zone project, wasl, as a committee member of Al Quoz Creative Zone, will provide many benefits to tenants in the area, including supporting the change of land use from industrial to creative purposes, offering tenants flexible payment plans, and assisting them in obtaining necessary approvals and licenses.

Previously, wasl had organised a workshop which witnessed the participation of 83 land tenants in Al Quoz who were informed of the creative zone's objectives, the government and private entities participating in the project, and the masterplan for the zone. Wasl also introduced the tenants to the incentives it will be offering them to support the projects they intend to launch in the region.

Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture, said: “Al Quoz Creative Zone has been designed to provide an integrated, dynamic, creative hub to meet the requirements of talents from all over the world and ensure the ease of establishing and operating their businesses; we are working closely with the committee members to achieve this goal."

She added: "The incentives and benefits provided by wasl to tenants will help them easily launch their ambitious creative projects towards establishing an integrated system that would contribute to advancing comprehensive economic development in the emirate and ensure the sustainability of the region’s growth and prosperity; thus, achieving the directives of our wise leadership and cementing Dubai’s position as the global capital of the creative economy and a global hub for culture and arts."

Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, CEO of wasl, said: "Our contribution to supporting Al Quoz Creative Zone, launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, stems from our vision that aligns with the emirate's long-term visions and strategies, especially those that cement its position as one of the best global cities that inspires innovation and creativity. At wasl, we have provided a package of benefits that contributes to the establishment of this integrated creative zone to meet the requirements of the creative talents and provide them with a variety of services, facilities and incentives that would enable them to live and work within this integrated environment.”

