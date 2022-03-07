Dubai Crude Futures post biggest-ever rise on TOCOM

The finance minister said FATF has no merit to retain the country’s status as it has made significant progress to meet its tough conditions
The benchmark Dubai crude oil futures contract on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange, or TOCOM, surged on Monday, posting the biggest-ever daily increase of over 10,000 yen per kiloliter.
The rise came as concerns grew further over the disruption of crude oil supply from Russia due to the deteriorating situation over Ukraine. The soaring crude prices are stoking worries over higher prices of oil products and other goods.
The contract for August delivery shot up 10,530 yen from Friday to end at 77,240 yen per kiloliter, the highest level since just before the September 2008 collapse of US investment bank Lehman Brothers. The rise was far larger than the previous record of 5,090 yen, posted on April 23, 2020.
The consensus view among market participants is that crude oil prices will rise further unless Russia and Ukraine agree to a ceasefire.
On the Osaka Exchange on Monday, the key gold futures contract, currently for February 2023 delivery, briefly jumped to hit a record intraday high of 7,377 yen per gram. The safe-haven precious metal attracted purchases amid uncertainties over the global economy. — Wam
Compiled by London-based consultants Grant Thornton and launched at the Indian high commission with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the report, titled ‘India in the UK: The Diaspora Effect 2.0’, reflects the diaspora’s growing economic influence in Britain
UAE continues progress and reconfirms its deep commitment to AML/CFT following FATF decision
The victim of a digital asset scam can only avail of the provisions of the Indian Penal Code which covers the crime of cheating, breach of trust, etc
Following the global AML/CFT agenda remains a strategic priority for the country
The Financial Action Task Force recognised that the country had "significantly strengthened" its anti-financial crime framework
The LSE had suspended global depositary receipts (GDRs), which represent shares in a foreign company, for eight Russian companies, including Magnit and Sistema, after freezing trading in 28 firms on Thursday.
The organisation also facilitated the donation of over Dh2.4 million worth of in-app donations by its customers, equivalent to 564,718 meals, to charitable causes in 2021
