Dubai court orders can now be verified anywhere in the world within seconds

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts have begun issuing court documents that recipients anywhere in the world can verify within seconds, using blockchain-based credentials.

Court orders and hearing records now carry a unique, nontransferable digital authenticity credential. Banks, government authorities, courts and counterparties can use it to confirm quickly that the DIFC Courts issued a document, easing the authentication delays commonly associated with

When the DIFC Courts issues an order or hearing record, a cryptographic fingerprint of the digital file is linked to a unique NFT-based credential recorded on the Avalanche C-Chain, Avalanche’s public blockchain. Recipients check the document against that credential. Any alteration to the file causes the verification to fail.

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The document itself is not stored on the blockchain, and no document content or confidential case information is recorded on chain.

Justice Omar Al Mheiri, director of DIFC Courts, said: “Confidence in the authenticity of a court document should not depend on geography. By enabling a recipient to independently verify the source and integrity of a document within seconds, we are extending trusted digital infrastructure beyond the physical boundaries of the Court.”

He added that the system gives international businesses and court users “an additional layer of certainty” when judicial documents are presented across institutions and jurisdictions. He said it reflects the Courts’ commitment to secure, practical and future-ready services, and supports the Dubai Digital Strategy and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Ava Labs Chief Business Officer John Nahas said: “The strongest blockchain applications are often the ones people barely notice.” He said DIFC Courts is using Avalanche to make critical documents verifiable across borders in seconds while keeping confidential information offchain, without asking people to change how they interact with trusted institutions.

Relevance for international users

The credential is particularly relevant for businesses and individuals with no connection to the UAE who choose the DIFC Courts as their dispute resolution forum through its opt-in jurisdiction. When a DIFC Courts document is used in another jurisdiction, the recipient may need to establish both its legal status and its authenticity. The credential addresses the second of those requirements by enabling verification of the document’s origin and integrity.

The initiative builds on the DIFC Courts’ existing use of distributed ledger technology.

Notarisation transactions through the DIFC Courts Notary Service are recorded on Hedera, while the new system uses the Avalanche C-Chain for court orders and hearing records.

The system was designed and implemented by Deca4 Advisory, the Courts’ blockchain technology partner, and integrated with the Courts’ existing document infrastructure.