Dubai court acquits man in Dh1.6m business dispute, distinguishes fraud from loss

A Dubai criminal court has acquitted a man accused of misappropriating Dh1.6 million in an investment-related dispute, reinforcing the principle that failed business deals do not automatically amount to criminal offences.

According to court records, the complainant had transferred money to the accused as part of a business investment arrangement that promised monthly returns. While some profits were initially paid, a significant amount remained unpaid after the business stopped operating and its owner reportedly left the country.

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Prosecutors accused the defendant of breach of trust and misappropriation, arguing that the funds had been entrusted for a specific purpose and were unlawfully retained.

However, the court ruled that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove criminal intent or dishonest appropriation of funds.

In its judgment, the court said the money was provided as part of an investment arrangement rather than a custodial trust, where funds are temporarily held on behalf of another party. The court also noted that profits had previously been paid, indicating that the parties were involved in an active commercial relationship.

The ruling further stated that the evidence did not prove fraud, deliberate misuse of funds, or intentional conversion of money for personal gain.

The court concluded that the dispute was, at most, a failed or disputed investment that could create civil or commercial liability rather than criminal liability. It stressed that criminal guilt must be established with certainty and not based on suspicion or incomplete evidence.

Legal experts said the judgment is significant for investors, business partners and expatriates involved in informal investment arrangements in the UAE.

Commenting on the case, legal expert Vishal Tinani said the decision makes clear that criminal courts should not be used as a tool for commercial recovery.

“For conviction in breach of trust or misappropriation cases, there must be proof of entrustment, dishonest conversion, and criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.

He added that where funds are invested voluntarily and profits are shared, disputes are generally considered civil matters linked to investment risks rather than criminal appropriation.

Tinani also warned investors and businesses to formalise transactions through written agreements and proper documentation, including banking records and clearly defined risk structures.

The case highlighted several common issues in private investment arrangements, including the absence of written agreements, informal promises of fixed monthly returns, poor documentation of transactions, and reliance on personal trust instead of regulated financial structures.

The defendant was acquitted due to insufficient evidence of criminal wrongdoing. However, the complainant still has the option to pursue civil remedies through the courts.

Legal experts said the ruling reflects the UAE judiciary’s continued approach of separating genuine fraud cases from ordinary commercial disputes and directing business-related claims towards civil remedies such as damages, debt recovery and contract enforcement.