Dubai: Cost of doing business set to be reduced further
The directives will be implemented within the next three months.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council has issued directives to reduce government procedures for doing business by 30%.
The directives will be implemented within the next three months and the move is part of efforts to reduce the cost of doing business and further boost economic growth in the emirate.
Sheikh Hamdan issued the directives on June 9, at a meeting chaired by him, which also evaluated various measures being taken to promote economic and business recovery and simplify and reduce procedures for the business sector that will help enhance Dubai’s competitiveness and investment attractiveness.
The move to reduce government procedures for doing business by 30 per cent is part of strategic initiatives to accelerate economic recovery and enhance Dubai’s status as a business hub.
Dubai’s wide-ranging support measures since the onset of the pandemic, especially its five stimulus packages worth Dh7.1 billion, helped the private sector ease financial pressures and reduce operating costs and ensure the impact of the pandemic did not translate into long-term challenges.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Dubai: Cost of doing business set to be reduced...
The directives will be implemented within the next three months. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE residents' savings up by Dh10 billion
It is projected that savings will grow further over the next few... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Sajwani resigns, offers $595m to take Damac...
Maple Invest Co, an investment vehicle owned by Sajwani, offered $595 ... READ MORE
-
Business
Sharjah’s Alef Group launches Al Mamsha...
Dubai – Sharjah-based property developer Alef Group has... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'Green pass' needed to enter most public places...
This will come into effect from Tuesday, June 15. READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai: Cost of doing business set to be reduced...
The directives will be implemented within the next three months. READ MORE
-
News
Avoid unofficial travel websites for cheap...
Fraudsters are known to use stolen credit cards for reservations and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE suspends passenger entry from three more...
Transit flights will continue to operate. READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Four more long weekends this year