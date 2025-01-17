Dubai firm to invest 'historic' $5 billion to boost data centre capacity in UAE, Middle East

File photo

Just less than a year ago, Dubai launched an initiative called the 'Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence' to promote AI adoption across industries and to cement the emirate's "position as a global leader in emerging technologies".

From appointing Chief AI officers in the government, to training schoolteachers in AI, the emirate has made major strides in the industry, since then. Today, Sheikh Hamdan made another such announcement, signifying the sector's growth.

Dubai-founded Gulf Data Hub with global private equity firm KKR & Co, will invest $5 billion (approximately Dh18.365 billion) towards solidifying the former's market leading position.

Gulf Data Hub is a leading provider of data centre solutions, a company that has been driving technology innovation since 2012.

The equity firm will first be acquiring a stake in the Dubai company. This transaction marks one of the largest international investments into a UAE-founded and managed business.