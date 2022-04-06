Dubai CommerCity launches e-commerce academy with AstroLabs

It has seen an overwhelming demand of Dh315 billion from local, regional and international investors
Business6 hours ago
Dubai CommerCity the first and leading e-commerce free zone in the region and AstroLabs, a capability building company committed to strengthening the digital ecosystem of the Mena region, have partnered to launch a dedicated e-commerce academy.
The Dubai CommerCity academy will provide a range of key offerings, including training boot camps, webinars, coding hackathons, online courses and internship opportunities with e-commerce companies at Dubai CommerCity. The platform aims to enhance the techno-functional skills of individuals within the e-commerce space and improve the e-commerce talent pool of the UAE.
Commenting on the partnership, DeVere Forster, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Dubai CommerCity, said, “This partnership is an important development for Dubai CommerCity and aligns with our continued efforts to enhance the e-commerce talent pool in the UAE and improve the availability of skilled resources in the emirate’s job market. We are pleased to join hands with AstroLabs who will support us in our efforts to transform the UAE into a global hub for e-commerce and reduce the UAE’s dependency on global resources.”
Roland Daher, Chief Executive Officer of AstroLabs, said: "AstroLabs has been on a mission of developing the tech ecosystem in MENA for the last 9 years and we are excited to partner with Dubai CommerCity to boost the e-commerce industry in the region. Throughout the years, we have trained over 10,000 people and tens of companies in digital marketing, e-commerce, data, and coding. We are committed to creating a platform that will boost the skill development in the digital and e-commerce sector, attract and grow new talent, and contribute to Dubai's vision of becoming the digital capital of the MENA region."
To mark the partnership, Dubai CommerCity hosted a panel discussion featuring DeVere Forster, COO of Dubai CommerCity; Danielle Blizzard, Director of AstroLabs Talent; and Marius Clavola, CEO of Tradeling. Together the established panellists offered their expertise and insights on the current skills gap witnessed in the e-commerce sector and Mena region.
DeVere Forster stated that despite the advances witnessed in the sector over the last five years, the pool of talent in the e-commerce space remains very shallow. There is currently a huge demand for generalist e-commerce individuals, who hold the extensive experience required to accelerate the e-commerce sector. The implementation of platforms such as AstroLab’s represents a tremendous opportunity to bridge the current skills gap and deepen the talent pool.
While expressing her view, Danielle Blizzard commented that the skills gap in the current market has resulted in businesses struggling to diversify their teams. According to her, the sectors with the highest gap in talent currently are the technology, product, sales and marketing sectors.
Marius Clavola identified the rapid growth of the e-commerce space as is the main contributor to the gap in talent and skills. The demand facing the sector is far outweighing the supply available. To compete with this growth of e-commerce there must be greater benefits, packages and flexibility offered within that area to enhance the sector’s attractiveness.
The session also addressed the necessary factors for attracting top-rated talent, the need to strike the correct balance for building internal and external talent and advice for international businesses who wish to successfully enter the Dubai market.
Dubai CommerCity is part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), which was established in 2021 to oversee and support the operations of several free zones, including Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai CommerCity. Its primary aim is to achieve integration between all economic zones, enhance their role in supporting the economy, build an ecosystem that serves all strategic sectors, and enhance competitiveness in the emirate.
Dubai CommerCity is the first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to e-commerce. With an area covering 2.1 million square feet and an investment of around $1 billion, it is uniquely designed to support new and existing e-commerce businesses across the Mena region.
Dubai CommerCity includes state-of-the-art offices, as well as warehousing and last-mile delivery services. With its world-class infrastructure, the free zone provides flexible office sizes and scalable fulfilment centres, which offer various dedicated solutions for e-commerce businesses.
AstroLabs has been developing the digital ecosystem in the Middle East since 2013 through its capability-building academy, network of collaborative co-working communities, and company establishment services in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, helping set up 400+ companies from around the world in these two key markets. AstroLabs offers an unparalleled digital capability-building programs in entrepreneurship data, digital marketing, e-commerce, and coding for both individuals and large corporates undergoing digital transformation. — business@khaleejtimes.com
It has seen an overwhelming demand of Dh315 billion from local, regional and international investors
Business6 hours ago
It is now the biggest initial public offering in the Middle East and Europe since the beginning of 2022
Business6 hours ago
Abu Dhabi non-oil sector expands in 2021 and boosts economic growth; Non-oil sector gains 19.7 billion and the real GDP value hits Dh1 trillion in 2021
Business21 hours ago
Global management consultancy firm Kearney’s Consumer Institute’s Kearney Consumer Education study revealed that 72 per cent of UAE consumers spend a minimum of 15 minutes researching before making a purchasing decision
Business1 day ago
In the UAE, an increase in video streaming consumption in the next 12 months is expected to persist at a steady level
Business1 day ago
DIFC announces proposed amendments to the DIFC prescribed company regulations for consultation
Business1 day ago
In response to further inflation, policy decisions and continued geo-political conflict around the globe, there was a surge in demand for the DGCX’s G6 Currency Future Contracts during March
Business1 day ago
The animal health platform will initially comprise a cutting-edge animal vaccine manufacturing facility and a complex with two state-of-the-art animal hospitals
Business1 day ago