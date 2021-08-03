Dubai CommerCity begins commercial operations

The GCC’s e-commerce market alone is expected to be worth roughly $50 billion by 2025.

The first and leading dedicated e-commerce free zone in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region has begun commercial operations signalling an exciting new chapter for global e-commerce and trade. The free zone provides seamless solutions to establish businesses and integrated services to drive the growth of licensed e-commerce companies. Companies can also benefit from unique service packages provided by global partners in the logistics, information technology and other sectors.

Dubai CommerCity has succeeded in leasing 30 per cent of its facilities within a period of only two months in the first part of the development phase of the free zone, which extends over an area of 2.1 million square feet and backed by an investment of Dh3.2 billion. The success of the first phase leasing highlights the compelling benefits the free zone brings for local, regional, and international businesses. The milestone emphasises the interest from key players in the market in this one-of-a-kind free zone in the region. As part of its efforts in supporting its customers and providing them with the best services, Dubai CommerCity has commenced the operation of its customs office, available to provide ongoing support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in response to the customs’ needs of all customers on board.

Dubai CommerCity is providing special launch offers for investors as part of the start of commercial operations, through an ‘Early Bird Campaign’, providing e-commerce organisations with an unmissable opportunity to grow their businesses in the UAE and the region. The campaign, which runs until mid-September, offers Dubai CommerCity’s customers a chance to save up to 50 percent on setting up their businesses within the free zone.

The purpose-built development is set to accelerate the already significant rise seen in e-commerce business setups and online retail in Dubai and across the UAE. Dubai CommerCity is uniquely designed to drive forward regional and international e-commerce businesses.

Now open for business in the Umm Ramool area near to Dubai International Airport, Dubai CommerCity offers a unique ecosystem and comprehensive solutions for businesses to run effectively and seamlessly. In addition to offering a complete business setup and customs support, Dubai CommerCity provides e-commerce strategy consulting, guidance on e-commerce regulations in the region and end-to-end logistics solutions inclusive of warehousing and last mile delivery. Organizations can also gain access to complete e-commerce platform solutions, digital marketing services and other support services, including photo studios, call centres and more.

Dubai CommerCity includes state-of-the-art offices, as well as warehousing and last-mile delivery services. With its world-class infrastructure, the free zone provides flexible office sizes and scalable fulfilment centres, which offer various dedicated solutions for e-commerce businesses.

Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director-General of Dafza, said: “What we achieved in the first phase of the commercial operations is a pivotal achievement in anticipating the future of e-commerce and accelerating its growth in the region. Thanks to the support of our wise leadership and our partners in the public and private sectors. Congratulations to everyone who has been involved in making the Dubai CommerCity project a reality. In just under three years of construction, we have managed to turn a dream and a concept into a physical, world-class facility that will inspire a whole new generation of entrepreneurs and innovators."

Dubai CommerCity is divided into three clusters, each with its own innovative design. The Business Cluster is home to modern landscaped buildings with Grade A premium offices; the Logistics Cluster which consists of state-of-the-art dedicated and multi-client warehouse units with scalable pay-as-you-go pricing models; and the Social Cluster houses restaurants, cafes, exhibition halls and events.

Dubai CommerCity will be unveiling new office buildings B1 and B3 in October 2022 and will also be launching Phase 2 of its Logistics Cluster during the same month.

“The pandemic has created a truly resilient economy and the lessons learnt are paving the way for creativity, problem solving and collaboration on a scale not seen before. The GCC’s e-commerce market alone is expected to be worth roughly $50 billion by 2025 and this free zone will play a significant role in realising the true economic value of this sector. We look forward to welcoming businesses from across the region to set up at Dubai CommerCity,” added Al Zarooni.

DeVere Forster, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai CommerCity said: “This is a historic and pivotal moment for the UAE and wider region which for many years has been the epicentre for innovation and technological advancement. We see all around us on a daily basis the incredible transformation of e-commerce and trade and now we have a dedicated home for its future growth and development. The ‘Early Bird Campaign’ comes as one of the several investment incentives Dubai CommerCity provides to its new customers, as we offer solutions that can reach 50 per cent discount on establishing companies.

“Dubai CommerCity is a real game changer and offers first of its kind solutions, services and offerings to businesses of all sizes and backgrounds. The e-commerce ecosystem will be shaped by what Dubai CommerCity has to offer and this brings tremendous benefits for investors and businesses across the region,” added Forster.

The second edition of ‘MEASA E-Commerce Landscape: B2C Products Edition’, a report that provides a comprehensive overview of the e-commerce sector in the MEASA region, shows that e-commerce has experienced a significant leap during the COVID-19 pandemic with the Gulf region witnessing a 214 per cent year-on-year increase in cross-border online sales by mid-year 2020. The industry’s progress is expected to continue with the value of the e-commerce market growing to $148.5 billion in MEASA by 2022.

— business@khaleejtimes.com