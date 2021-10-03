Dubai CommerCity announces collaboration with Alibaba Cloud

Dubai CommerCity, the first e-commerce free zone in the region, has announced a collaboration with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group.

The free zone’s collaboration with Alibaba Cloud aims to offer Dubai CommerCity’s customers digital marketing and customer analytics services, which supports the free zone in incorporating innovation trends in its services to fulfill the requirements of e-commerce businesses.

Through the collaboration, Dubai CommerCity will leverage Alibaba Cloud’s advanced cloud-based solution and digital intelligence technology, delivering a smooth online commerce service to its customers while Alibaba Cloud aims to enhance its presence in the region and empower more innovative businesses via Dubai CommerCity’s local coverage.

Amna Lootah, assistant director general of the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (Dafza) and board member at Dubai CommerCity, said: “The e-commerce industry is growing at an accelerated pace, given the increased demand for online shopping following the pandemic. The pandemic has also fast-tracked the process of digital transformation that the world is undergoing, putting more pressure on businesses to keep up with new technologies and incorporate them in their operations.”

“Dubai CommerCity provides its customers with an innovative ecosystem that contributes to shaping the future of the e-commerce industry. The free zone provides various solutions to expand its customers’ business in the region and support them to enhance their operational efficiency and sustainable growth. Our collaboration with Alibaba Cloud is a testament of our commitment to incorporating advanced technologies in our services to enhance our customers’ experience and take our operations to the next level. Our partners support us in enabling regional and international e-commerce businesses to expand in the region, and contribute to the growth of the e-commerce market,” added Lootah.

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is the leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider in the Asia Pacific region and one of the top three worldwide cloud service providers, according to Gartner. As the official Cloud Services Partner of the International Olympic Committee, it offers cost-effective solutions that help businesses to fulfil their Digital Transformation initiatives. It also provides an intelligent platform to integrate with other Alibaba products and services within its global ecosystem.

Dubai CommerCity is the first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to e-commerce. With an area covering 2.1 million square feet and an investment of around $1 billion, it is uniquely designed to support new and existing e-commerce businesses across the Mena region. Dubai CommerCity includes state-of-the-art offices, as well as warehousing and last-mile delivery services. With its world-class infrastructure, the free zone provides flexible office sizes and scalable fulfilment centres, which offer various dedicated solutions for e-commerce businesses.

