Dubai climbs global rankings as GCC cities redefine urban leadership in the AI era

In a world grappling with geopolitical instability and rapid technological disruption, cities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are emerging as global leaders in urban transformation. At the forefront is Dubai, which has surged to rank 25 in the prestigious 2025 Global Cities Index (GCI) — a five-place jump from the previous year.

The Global Cities Report, published by Kearney in collaboration with the National Transformations Institute, evaluates 158 cities worldwide on current performance and future potential. Dubai’s rise reflects its strategic investments in human capital, innovation, and infrastructure, positioning it as the GCC’s highest-ranking city and a beacon of future-ready urban development.

Dubai’s improved standing is largely driven by its proactive approach to attracting global talent. The expansion of its Golden Visa programme to include AI, blockchain, and data science professionals has made the city a magnet for high-skilled workers. Coupled with tax incentives and the establishment of AI research hubs, Dubai is embedding itself into the global tech ecosystem.

The report also highlights Dubai’s leadership in ease of entry, placing it among the top cities globally in this metric. These policies are not just attracting talent — they’re building a resilient, future-ready workforce.

Dubai’s momentum is further fueled by its innovation environment, which helped it climb 19 places in the Global Cities Outlook (GCO) — a forward-looking measure of urban potential. The city’s investments in smart infrastructure, digital connectivity, and livability enhancements are paying dividends, especially as AI becomes central to urban competitiveness.

Other GCC cities are also gaining ground. Abu Dhabi rose significantly in human capital rankings, while Riyadh, Dammam, and Manama posted double-digit improvements in the GCO, reflecting a regional wave of transformation.

While many Western cities are seeing declines in personal well-being due to inequality and healthcare pressures, Dubai is moving in the opposite direction. Strategic investments in livability — such as green infrastructure, mobility upgrades, and urban safety — are reinforcing its appeal to global residents and investors alike.

The report emphasises that cities leading in the AI age must align energy capacity, environmental resilience, and talent development. Dubai’s integrated approach across these pillars is positioning it not just as a regional leader, but as a global model for urban innovation.

As legacy cities like New York and London maintain their dominance through adaptability, Dubai is proving that bold vision and coordinated execution can redefine global urban leadership. In an era of volatility, the GCC’s urban centers are translating disruption into opportunity — and Dubai is leading the charge.