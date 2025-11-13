Dubai Chambers opens New York office to strengthen UAE-US business ties

Dubai Chambers has announced the opening of its first office in New York City, which would strengthen the economic and investment partnership between the UAE and the US. The decision unveiled at the Dubai Business Forum-USA underscored Dubai's growing global reach and its commitment to positioning itself as a bridge between East and West.

As Dubai looks to channel another $1.4 trillion in planned investments across new sectors, the New York office will serve as a critical link between two economic powerhouses, opening up global opportunities.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the forum, Eng Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, described how the New York expansion is a step aimed at deepening engagement with US businesses and investors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The Dubai International Chamber — a new representative office here in New York — marks the beginning of a new chapter in our relations. The new office will be one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers,” said Al Mansoori, confirming the move. “New York is not only the financial capital of the US but also of the world."

He explained that the city’s scale, concentration of multinational corporations, and proximity to major markets like Canada and Mexico made it the natural choice. “The US has a GDP of almost $30 trillion, which is quite a sizeable one, and that makes it a very attractive market,” he said. “Most multinational companies are based here. This office will give them easier access to understand the potential of doing business in Dubai—and for us, it will serve as an initial access point for investors here in New York.”

Meanwhile, in a strong indication of Dubai's increasing attractiveness for the American business community, 787 new US companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first nine months of 2025, bringing the total number of American companies registered as active members of the chamber to 3,690 by the end of September.

A strategic gateway for US firms

Dubai attracted $14.2 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, placing it among the world’s top destinations for new projects. For US companies, the city offers not only zero personal income tax and over 200 global flight connections but also thriving sectors in fintech, clean energy, and digital innovation.

Al Mansoori emphasised that the new office will play a central role in fostering partnerships in high-growth sectors.

“We look at the digital economy agenda of Dubai, which is part of the UAE’s wider economic vision,” he said. “There is huge potential for strategic partnerships with US companies. Dubai provides the right environment—talent, capital, and flexibility—to innovate, test, and export solutions to the rest of the world.”

He added that the city’s position between India, the Gulf, and Africa gives it a unique edge as a launchpad for technology and innovation. “We have the right formula — the brains to develop ideas, the ability to invest, and the freedom to test them,” he noted.

Beyond the digital economy, he identified infrastructure, oil, and gas as sectors with strong investment potential. “North America is growing in these areas, and Dubai’s expertise can be part of that growth,” he said.

Dubai's AI ambitions

Artificial intelligence (AI) is another pillar of cooperation between the UAE and the US. The Dubai Chambers chairman reiterated the emirate’s ambition to become a global leader in AI adoption.

“Our goal is to be the capital of AI,” Al Mansoori declared. “We are addressing challenges that go beyond what others are doing.”

He cited Dubai’s massive airport expansion — designed to handle 260 million passengers — as an example of how AI-driven innovation will transform efficiency. “The leadership’s vision is to ensure the passenger journey finishes within 20 minutes,” he said. “That means rethinking how immigration, customs, and logistics are managed—and AI will play a crucial role.”

He also pointed to Dubai’s logistics giant, DP World, and its BoxBay automation system as examples of how AI is already being integrated to create more efficient, accurate, and scalable infrastructure. “We are small in numbers, so we can adapt faster,” he added. “We don’t face the same employment challenges that slow down adoption in other nations."

A business-friendly environment

When asked about incentives for US investors, Al Mansoori said Dubai’s value proposition is already well-established.

“The incentives are there — 100 per cent ownership, low corporate tax at 9 per cent, safety, stability, and strong regulations,” he said. “But the most important thing is that we listen. Our leadership always asks, ‘What can we do more?’ That openness to challenge and improve is what sets us apart.”

He added that Dubai is pushing boundaries in emerging areas such as AI regulation, cryptocurrency, and digital finance. “We are not afraid of challenges,” he said. “We want to see them and find solutions that others may later adopt.”

Looking ahead: A deepening partnership

Reflecting on the decades-long UAE-US relationship, Al Mansoori said the future looks brighter than ever.

“The relationship between our two nations has been excellent for over 50 years,” he said. “The US will remain one of the strongest economies in the world, and we see increasing bilateral trade and coordination, especially in IT and technology.”

A former graduate of an American university, Al Mansoori recalled how early UAE leaders brought US-inspired knowledge and innovation back home in the 1980s and 1990s — laying the foundations for today’s Dubai.

“Most of what you see in Dubai today was built by people who studied in the US and went back with that vision,” he reflected. “I see a continuation of the strong relationship between the two sides, with growing bilateral trade driven by emerging sectors. There will be deeper coordination in IT and technology, as many American corporations tap into Dubai’s strategic position to expand their reach across the region. The flow of investments will also continue to grow, with another $1.4 trillion planned. The outlook is very bright, and I’m really optimistic about the future of this relationship.”