Dubai Chamber records highest-ever monthly membership renewals in history

Dubai Chamber of Commerce on Sunday said it recorded 30,697 membership renewals during April 2026, the highest monthly total in its history, reflecting confidence in the emirate’s economic outlook, competitive advantages, and ability to generate high-value opportunities.

The average monthly number of membership renewals in 2025 reached approximately 18,280 companies, compared to around 15,589 renewals in 2024.

The figures come amid challenging business conditions caused by the regional military conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

The Dh1 billion economic stimulus package announced on March 30 has also contributed to strong momentum across Dubai’s business community. The measures are helping companies across all sectors continue to grow, expand, sustain operations, and benefit from the diverse investment opportunities offered by Dubai’s economy.

Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said the emirate is rapidly strengthening its position in the global economy and reinforcing its role as a major hub for trade and investment.

“This progress is supported by advanced infrastructure, business-friendly regulations, and a highly competitive investment environment. The exceptional number of membership renewals reflects the strong confidence the business community places in Dubai’s economy. It also highlights the strength of the emirate’s development model, which combines diversity, innovation, economic openness, and close cooperation between the public and private sectors,” added Al Mansoori.

He said the chamber is working with its partners to strengthen the business environment and help companies adapt to rapid changes while capitalising on high-value opportunities in regional and global markets.

“We will continue to work to ensure an innovation-driven environment built on partnership that supports sustainable growth and reinforces Dubai’s competitiveness as a leading global economic centre,” he added.

Dubai entities have been aggressively working to enhance trade and exports to and from the emirate to offset the impact of the regional military conflict.

On Friday, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, through its Export Assistance Programme, signed a series of agreements with leading financial and logistics ecosystem players during its participation at ‘Make it in the Emirates 2026’, strengthening support for Dubai-based manufacturers and exporters seeking to expand into international markets.

Through these partnerships, Dubai-based manufacturers will benefit from preferential trade finance solutions, including working capital, export finance, and guarantees, as well as export credit insurance coverage that protects businesses against non-payment risks in global markets. These measures are intended to improve cash flow, enhance liquidity, and give businesses of all sizes greater confidence to enter new, high-potential export markets.