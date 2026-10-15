Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports 485 startups during H1 2026

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supported 485 digital startups during the first half of 2026, with international companies accounting for 51 per cent of the total, its vice president, Saeed Al Gergawi, said.

Artificial intelligence companies made up 23 per cent of the startups supported, while the overall number grew 57.5 per cent year-on-year.

Speaking during a panel session at the Dubai Business Forum in Shenzhen, China, Al Gergawi said Dubai was encouraging Chinese technology companies to use the emirate as a base to expand into regional and international markets.

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Helping startups expand beyond Dubai

The chamber supports digital businesses at different stages of their growth, from setting up in Dubai to connecting with investors, customers and potential strategic partners.

The vice president said access to customers, investment and distribution networks was as important to a startup’s success as its technology, noting that a major customer or strategic investor could change a company’s growth trajectory.

Dubai Chambers’ Business in Dubai platform connects companies looking to establish or expand operations in the emirate with relevant services and business partners.

The chamber has also partnered with Canva to provide eligible small and medium-sized enterprises with a free one-year Canva Business subscription, giving them access to AI-powered design and visual communication tools.

Dubai targets Chinese technology companies

Dubai is encouraging Chinese technology companies to use the emirate to scale established solutions and enter new markets, with opportunities spanning AI, robotics, smart hardware, cloud services, industrial automation, e-commerce and financial technology.

Al Gergawi said Dubai could help these companies reach new customers, establish regional partnerships, attract investment and expand their operations beyond their home market.

He also encouraged Chinese companies and entrepreneurs to participate in the ‘Create AI Agents Championship’, which aims to develop and test AI-agent solutions to address priority challenges and explore their potential as scalable products and businesses.

Dubai’s access to investors, talent, infrastructure and international markets, alongside its network of free zones, accelerators, universities and technology companies, provides businesses with several routes to expand, he said.

Initiatives such as Dubai Founders HQ also form part of the emirate’s wider support system for entrepreneurs and startups.