Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy announces activities planned for Gitex Global 2022

— Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 3:10 PM

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will host a series of high-level events, meetings and activities as a strategic partner at North Star Dubai, the largest startup event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, organised as part of Gitex Global 2022.

With the Chamber’s support, record participation is expected at North Star Dubai 2022, with exhibition capacity increasing by 30 per cent to accommodate more than 1,000 exhibitors from 60 countries, along with over 600 investors, in a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Visitors to the Chamber’s North Star Dubai stand will get the chance to learn all about Dubai’s digital and entrepreneurial ecosystem, as well as the Chamber’s various programmes, initiatives and services that it offers digital startups.

VR and metaverse experiences

Visitors can immerse themselves in the metaverse using VR technology at the chamber’s stand and apply for the Future of the Digital Economy: Business in the Metaverse Academy, which has recently been opened to digital startups from around the world.

The first-of-its-kind specialised training program will equip digital startups with practical knowledge and tools they need to build in the metaverse and leverage Web3 to their benefit.

High-level networking and business meetings

The Chamber will host several high-level events bringing together unicorns and more than 100 major investors from around the world that will familiarise them with Dubai’s digital economy and competitive advantages, public and private sector stakeholders in the emirate. The events will be attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

On the final day of Gitex Global 2022, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will announce a new major initiative designed to attract and high-potential ideas in future-focused industries that will create a huge economic and social impact globally.

In addition, the Chamber will host panel discussions on the sidelines of North Star, joined by tech industry leaders from the UAE and abroad to share knowledge and discuss market challenges and opportunities. Representatives from Dubai Chambers’ offices in India, China, Ethiopia, and Azerbaijan will also play an active role at Gitex Global 2022, as they facilitate business meetings between 20 visiting delegates and their UAE counterparts, which include Dubai-based government entities, leading businesses and investors.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, will be present at the Dubai Government stand at Gitex Global 2022, where it will showcase the 50 electronic services that it currently offers to businesses, as well as new innovative digital projects that aim to enhance economic competitiveness and improve ease of doing business in Dubai.

Khalid Al Jarwan, executive director of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, highlighted the chamber’s commitment to unify and maximise its efforts to develop Dubai’s digital economy and cement emirate’s position as a leading technology and innovation hub.

“The Chamber’s participation at Gitex Global and its strategic partnership with North Star Dubai Our strategic partnership with North Star Dubai will enhance and expand our efforts to attract promising digital startups to Dubai and advance the emirate’s digital economy ecosystem,” he said.

New market insights

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy has released a new report in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East magazine titled 'Roadmap to Reinforcing Dubai’s Position as the World Capital of the Digital Economy,' which sheds lights on the emirate’s digital economy ecosystem and business and financing opportunities emerging in the market for startups and scaleups.

Created a practical guide for international startups and investors, the report also outlines new strategies incorporating AI, blockchain, Web3 and the metaverse, which aim to accelerate the sector’s growth in the future.

