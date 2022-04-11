Dubai Chamber of Commerce supports growth of Chinese logistics company in Dubai

Concessions have been given in sectors like pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather products, jewellery and engineering goods.
With the support of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Chinese logistics company J&T Express has expanded its operations in Dubai and leveraged the emirate as a strategic hub to access other markets in the region.
Since the establishment of J&T Middle East in Dubai last year, the company has grown from five employees to 380 employees and now operates a fleet of 220 delivery vans. Over Dh30 million has been invested by J&T Middle East UAE since its first delivery.
The expansion comes after Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s Shenzhen Office facilitated J&T’s Express with its entry into the Dubai market, assisting the company with everything from market information, due diligence, laws and regulation to free zone selection and licensing.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s international offices focus their efforts on attracting promising companies that can support the development of Dubai’s digital economy and other key sectors, while they identify business opportunities in emerging markets in Africa, Eurasia and Latin America that offer the most potential for Chamber members.
Confidential computing market is estimated to reach $52 billion in the next three years, according to Everest Group Market research.
The Abrahamic Business Circle provides a platform for entrepreneurs and investors.
More than half of the developer’s Park Avenue I project was sold in less than a month, with the remaining, previously unreleased units soon being launched.
Health-Tech Training, founded in July 2014, is accredited by American Heart Association, Highfield, and the European Resuscitation Council, NAEMT.
An influential SaaS entrepreneur, Singh cofounded WebEngage with Ankit Utreja and was featured in Mashable’s ‘Top 10 Emerging Startups from India’.
ADX crossed the 10,000 points barrier for the first time amidst increased demand for IHC's Apex National Investment, which drew Dh10.1 billion in transactions.
The company has allocated a budget of Dh100 million to invest in a number of new projects and by signing a number of investment deals with India and the UAE.
