Dubai Chamber of Commerce shares digital transformation best practices with RAK Chamber

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt tore up the fiscal policy unveiled by the new government of Prime Minister Liz Truss last month
Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, recently hosted a delegation from Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry at its headquarters, where it shared best practices related to the digital transformation of services to improve customer happiness and the overall customer experience.
The visiting delegation was received by Abdulla Al Theeb, director - Membership & Documentation Services, Dubai Chamber of Commerce; and joined by Aisha Alnuaimi, director - Commercial Services; Nawal Alnuaimi, director – Event; and Ahmed Alsharhan, senior manager - Certificates of Origin and Attestations.
Al Theeb elaborated on Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s experience in adopting advanced digital infrastructure, which has enabled the Chamber to boost efficiency and save customers time and money.
He noted that the Chamber regularly hosted delegations from chambers of commerce from around the world that visit to learn about its best practices and efforts to improve ease of doing business in Dubai.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce offers more than 50 smart services to its 314,000 members covering all the needs and requirements of the business community, ranging from certificates of origin, attestation, ATA Carnets and credit reports, among many others.
