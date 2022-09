Dubai Chamber of Commerce sees 69% surge in new members

The Chamber's member exports and re-exports surge over 20 per cent year-on-year to hit Dh177 billion during the first eight months of 2022

More than 476,000 Certificates of Origin were issued by the chamber between January and August 2022, a growth of 9.8 per cent compared to the same period last year. — File photo

Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has revealed that over 27,100 companies joined as new members in the first eight months of 2022, marking a 69 per cent year-over-year (y-o-y) increase and bringing total membership to over 314,000.

Between January and August 2022, member exports and re-exports increased over 20 per cent y-o-y to reach Dh177 billion.

More than 476,000 Certificates of Origin were issued by the chamber between January and August 2022, a growth of 9.8 per cent compared to the same period last year. A total of 2,674 ATA Carnets, an international customs document allowing the temporary import of goods for a period of one year imposing without any fees or taxes, were issued by the chamber and received by the UAE, growing 22.2 per cent y-o-y over the same period and accounting for a value of Dh1.33 billion.

Meanwhile, over 642,000 electronic transactions were processed by the chamber, increasing 12.7 per cent y-o-y following the 100 per cent digital transformation of chamber core services and the organisation’s success in meeting the targets of the Dubai Paperless Strategy.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, chairman of Dubai Chambers, noted that the growth reflects positive impact of Dubai Chambers’ specialised approach to supporting member companies with global expansion and improving ease of doing business in Dubai.

Such efforts, he explained, enhanced Dubai Chambers’ ability to serve the business community and identify attractive trade opportunities that offer potential for member companies.

In addition, he expressed his optimism that the positive momentum would continue as Dubai Chambers makes headway on meeting the objectives outlined under its 2022-2024 strategy, while it continues to launch strategic initiatives to enhance economic competitiveness, attract promising businesses to Dubai and expand the emirate’s trade ties with high-potential markets.

