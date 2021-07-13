Dubai Chamber highlights global connectivity role of Expo 2020 Dubai

Part of Dubai Chamber’s Business Connect, the video series features industry leaders discussing the array of business focused programmes, services and experiences that Expo 2020 Dubai offers.

Expo 2020 Dubai, as one of the first global events to be held in the Covid era, creates an exceptional opportunity for people around the world to experience the latest in virtual reality, and connect and collaborate at the hybrid mega-event, Alex Lecanuet, Regional Manager of Accenture Middle East said in a message published as part of the En Route to the Expo video series.

Part of Dubai Chamber’s Business Connect, the video series features industry leaders discussing the array of business focused programmes, services and experiences that Expo 2020 Dubai offers the private sector, governments and individuals around the world.

Developed in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East, the En Route to the Expo series provides a platform for public and private sector stakeholders to share their thoughts on what they are expecting from the mega-event, as well as their own contribution to the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

“I would tell them to come – as simple as that. Come because you have the opportunity to experience the largest post-pandemic hybrid event, combining physical and digital experiences. Come because you will see the world in one incredible destination. This is the first Expo with so many countries represented physically and digitally. Dubai is now the melting pot of the world – this is a unique opportunity to experience the post-pandemic world,” he said.

As part of its role as Official Business Integration Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Chamber is running a series of commerce and trade initiatives throughout the event, including three of its flagship events held as part of its Global Business Forum series, namely GBF Africa, GBF Latin America and the inaugural GBF ASEAN. During the mega-event, the chamber will also co-organise the 12th World Chambers Congress, which is the largest event of its kind, bringing together chamber leaders and representatives from around the world.

“As the first World Expo be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, Expo 2020 is an ideal platform to see the latest innovations and solutions addressing global challenges in the Covid era, while it also offers a glimpse into what business will look like in a post-pandemic world,” said Hassan Al Hashemi, vice-president of International Relations at Dubai Chamber.

“As the official business partner to Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Chamber will play a pivotal role in creating new connections and fostering cross-border collaboration. The Chamber will provide an ideal platform for UAE companies and their international counterparts to network at its dedicated on-site facility at Expo 2020. In addition, it will host and support several high-profile events during the mega event, which aim to expand Dubai’s economic cooperation with promising markets around the world,” Al Hashemi added. — business@khaleejtimes.com