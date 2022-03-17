Dubai Chamber announces formation of Dubai Council for Wooden Ships

Company aims to target small and mid-sized building automation market.
Business1 day ago
New business group unifies voices of member companies, serving common interests and tackle sector challenges.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce has announced the establishment of the Dubai Council for Wooden Ships, a new business group that will support the wooden ships sector in Dubai by unifying voices of member companies.
The business group, operating as a non-profit body under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, will serve common interests and tackle sector challenges through cooperation with relevant authorities in the emirate.
Joined by a wide variety of businesses in this sector in Dubai, the group provides a platform for member companies to share knowledge and policy recommendations, with the aim of improving ease of doing business in sector.
During a recent meeting, Hamad Buamim, president and CEO of Dubai Chambers, accompanied by the chamber’s directors and top officials, met Hamad Ahmed bin Fahad, chairman of the Dubai Council of Wooden Ships and the founding members, where they discussed opportunities to support the wooden ship sector, enhance the contribution of this sector to economic growth, and support the private sector.
The two sides also discussed coordinating joint efforts and set priorities for the future, key issues impacting the wooden ship sector and market demand, especially in Asia and Africa.
Hamad Buamim, president and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said the establishment of the Dubai Council for Wooden Ships is an important development that will support the development of the sector and offer more clarity on market trends, challenges and opportunities.
He described the first meeting with the Board of Directors of the Dubai Council for Wooden Ships as positive and constructive, and added that the Chamber would work closely with the new business group and the concerned government entities to address existing challenges and develop solutions to address them.
“Wooden merchant ships have played a key role in the economic growth of Dubai, as wooden merchant ships have been and still are the commercial artery of small and medium ports in the regional ports, the Indian subcontinent and East Africa. They are also part of the most important components of the emirate’s tourism and cultural board. It also supports the prosperity of Dubai’s foreign trade movement, which exceeded Dh5 billion via commercial wooden ships in 2020,” said Hamad Ahmed bin Fahad, chairman of the Dubai Council of Wooden Ships.
The main objectives of the Dubai Council for Wooden Ships include enhancing Dubai’s vision towards upgrading its position as a centre for global maritime trade, supporting and providing an appropriate environment for the development of the volume of foreign trade, raising the efficiency of services related to the maritime shipping sector, enhancing commercial relations with stakeholders from the public and private sectors inside and outside the country, in addition to contributing to support the national industry of wooden ships and increase the percentage of emiratisation in this sector.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
Company aims to target small and mid-sized building automation market.
Business1 day ago
UAE has a robust infrastructure ready for Indian companies looking to expand their businesses.
Business1 day ago
Web3 is an idea for a new iteration of the World Wide Web based on blockchain technology, which incorporates concepts such as decentralisation and token-based economics
Business1 day ago
UAE and India have signed multiple trade deals over the years.
Business1 day ago
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Inaugurates Dubai WoodShow 2022; Companies from Europe, Asia, and the Americas to throw the spotlight on newest products and services during show’s three-day run
Business1 day ago
Salik and Tecom seen as possible next candidates to launch IPOs in coming months
Business1 day ago
The bank’s IPO platform has built-in real-time subscription payment capabilities for UAE investors and wire transfer capabilities for non-UAE investors
Business2 days ago
The retail outlet’s launch was announced at Steel Week, Dubai EXPO 2020
Business2 days ago