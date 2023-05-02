Dubai businessman acquires big stake in India’s largest stock exchange

Dubai Maritime Authority directs all service providers to declare container charges through single window portal
From Monday, all service providers are prohibited from increasing their existing sea container charges
A Dubai-based non-resident Indian businessman has acquired a significant stake in National Stock Exchange of India Ltd to become one of the largest individual shareholders of the south Asian nation’s largest stock exchange.
Siddharth Balachandran, executive chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation Ltd, DIFC, who is also the largest individual shareholder of BSE Ltd, another leading stock exchange, now owns around 0.3 per cent of NSEIL. The current market capitalisation of NSEIL is approximately Rs1.7 trillion.
Buimerc is the holding company of various subsidiaries operating across diversified lines of business. It has established a presence across the UAE and India with significant investment portfolios in the USA and the EU.
Balachandran, who was conferred the coveted Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award in January 2023 by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is a well-known philanthropist. He is currently the chairman of India Club Dubai and also a patron governor of the Indian Social & Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi.
NSEIL¸ one of the largest stock exchanges in the world by market capitalization, is the second stock exchange in India after BSE Ltd, which was established in 1875. It is the world’s largest derivatives exchange by number of contracts traded and the third largest in the world in cash equities by number of trades in 2022. Its flagship index, NIFTY 50, is used as a proxy for the Indian capital market by market participants around the world.
From Monday, all service providers are prohibited from increasing their existing sea container charges
Five bulk carriers and three crude oil tankers part of Group's global expansion
Eshraq has bought back 70.5 million shares since August 2022
Sheraa holds event in partnership with Crescent Enterprises
Market seen in deficit through second quarter - analyst
Strong growth in Dubai continues to be driven by tourism and hospitality
A probate certificate issued by the court will be the ultimate document
Developer names Michael Zager as new COO Hospitality