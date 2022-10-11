Dubai business conditions remain robust

The Abu Dhabi-based lender offering a complete financing solution up to Dh1.5 million to support developing and growing needs of businesses
Business conditions in the Dubai non-oil economy continued to strengthen at a robust rate in September, according to the latest PMI survey data.
Activity and new business rose sharply despite momentum softening from recent peaks in August although there was evidence that the slowdown had led to weaker uplifts in staffing and inventories, the survey report said.
David Owen, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the PMI data for September continued to signal a robust improvement in operating conditions at non-oil businesses in Dubai, thus continuing projections for the strongest quarter of growth for roughly three years.
“That said, the headline index was down from August's recent peak for the first time in five months, as rates of expansion in output, new orders, employment and stocks of purchases softened. The slowdown came amid a renewed uptick in input costs, after last month's data signalled a record drop in prices due to lower energy and fuel expenses. Nevertheless, the pace of inflation was only marginal at best, providing further relief to businesses that had suffered marked increases in costs earlier in the year,” said Owen.
After declining at a record pace in August, survey data showed input prices rising only slightly, amid evidence that weakening global demand and lower commodity prices had continued to temper inflation. The headline S&P Global Dubai dropped to a three-month low of 56.2 in September, after reaching a 38-month peak of 57.9 in August.
Businesses often commented that they were able to raise activity due to another sharp increase in new business inflows. Sector data showed that sales growth was mainly driven by wholesale & retail businesses in September, which recorded a 38-month high. Travel & tourism new business also rose sharply, although the rate of growth dropped to the weakest since January.
The survey found that while output continued to expand sharply among construction firms, new orders increased only slightly to indicate that sales pipelines may have become less robust. “Output and new order growth ease from August peaks Inventory accumulation and job creation soften Input costs tick up following record fall.”
Looking ahead, expectations for future activity at non-oil businesses picked up in September and remained in positive territory, but well below the series average. Panellists were generally hopeful that market trends will stay strong despite global challenges, driving further increases in new work and output, said the survey report.
— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
The Abu Dhabi-based lender offering a complete financing solution up to Dh1.5 million to support developing and growing needs of businesses
DMCC Crypto Centre’s growing roster of members now have access to USD 150 million fund, networking opportunities and mentoring services from Brinc
Move will enable the nation's digital transformation with new facilities in strategic locations
Thuraya, Yahsat’s mobility business, signs complementary commercial agreement to develop a next generation IoT platform with eSat Global
The assembly also voted on the recommendation of the board of directors to suspend any further allocation of profit towards legal reserve, considering the company’s legal reserve is currently in excess of 50 per cent of its paid-up share capital
Country’s jute industry finds a global market as an alternative to synthetics
Health and education sectors will be major beneficiary of Dh3.4 billion surplus budget for next 3 years
Australian football legend Tim Cahill and former dashing fast bowler Brett Lee to perform a launch for AirPhysio and Better Breathing Sport in Dubai