Dubai brand value crosses Dh1 trillion, ranks among world’s top five city brands

Dubai’s place brand value has surged to nearly Dh1 trillion, underscoring the emirate’s growing global economic and reputational clout, a new study by Brand Finance shows.

The report ranks Dubai as the world’s fifth most powerful city brand, up from seventh place previously, reflecting stronger perceptions of reputation, investment appeal and future growth potential.

Brand familiarity for Digital Dubai reached 92%, while its Brand Strength Index stood at 77.7 out of 100, reflecting strong engagement and public awareness.

The Brand Finance Global City Index — based on surveys of more than 15,000 respondents across 20 markets — evaluates cities on perceptions linked to living, working, investing and visiting.

A key driver behind this rise has been the emirate’s digital ecosystem, with Digital Dubai emerging as a major contributor to both brand value and brand strength.

According to the study, Digital Dubai accounted for around Dh31 billion of the emirate’s overall brand value — equivalent to about $8.5 billion — while adding 1.9 points to Dubai’s overall City Brand Strength Index score. This contribution helped lift Dubai into the global top five.

Dubai achieved a score of 86 out of 100 on the index, reflecting strong performance across metrics including familiarity, reputation and consideration — the factors used by Brand Finance to assess city brands globally.

The findings highlight how digital transformation is increasingly shaping perceptions of cities. Digital Dubai received an AA+ rating, placing it among the world’s leading digital government entities, and reinforcing its role in enhancing Dubai’s global standing.

The study also found strong levels of trust and confidence in Dubai’s digital ecosystem. Digital Dubai scored 8.4 out of 10 on both trust and reputation among residents and businesses, signalling growing confidence in the emirate’s digital infrastructure and services.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said the results reflect the central role of digital transformation in strengthening Dubai’s competitiveness.

He said the digital ecosystem has evolved beyond basic infrastructure to become “an integral part of the experience of living, working and investing in Dubai,” and a key driver of trust and global appeal.

Al Mansoori added that Dubai’s rise among the world’s top city brands demonstrates the effectiveness of its people-focused approach, backed by continued investment in advanced and integrated digital services.

Tariq Al Janahi, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai, said the emirate’s digital ecosystem has become a core enabler of economic growth and innovation, contributing directly to Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading digital cities.

Brand Finance CEO David Haigh said the findings reinforce the growing importance of digital infrastructure in shaping a city’s global competitiveness and reputation.

“The study’s findings reaffirm that trusted digital infrastructure has become a pivotal driver of a city’s reputation and global competitiveness,” he said, adding that Digital Dubai’s contribution demonstrates the tangible impact of investments in people-centric digital services.

Beyond direct financial contribution, the study points to broader gains in Dubai’s global positioning. Digital Dubai played a significant role in improving perceptions of the city as a hub for innovation and start-ups, boosting views on ease of doing business, reducing bureaucracy, and strengthening the emirate’s reputation as an open and attractive destination for talent and investment.

The latest findings underline how Dubai’s digital push is translating into tangible economic and reputational gains, helping cement its position among the world’s most valuable and influential city brands.