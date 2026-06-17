Dubai bourse's market cap surges past Dh1 trillion in historic first

The Dubai Financial Market’s (DFM) market capitalisation surged past Dh1 trillion for the first time, reaching a general index of 6.115.97 points. As announced by the Dubai Media Office, DFM’s market cap exceeded Dh1 trillion for the first time in its history, which could be attributed to an influx of foreign investors, a strong financial year, and a series of initial public offerings (IPOs).

DFM’s trading value crossed over Dh1billion at the start of this year, marking a strong beginning to what would be an uncertain year. Despite closing for two days after the start of the Iran-US-Israel war, DFM recorded a 43 per cent increase in net profits during Q1.

It gained Dh103 billion in market cap since the last quarter, where it stood at Dh897 billion by the end of March.

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Earlier last week, the Dubai stock exchange was recognized by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) as a foreign trading value, granting both exchanges direct access. It also permits Swiss participants supervised by its respective authority to gain direct access to DFM's trading venue, and it enables the trading of equity securities of companies incorporated in Switzerland on the market.

The UAE’s other primary exchange, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), has also crossed over the Dh1 trillion threshold, now valued at Dh2.3 trillion.