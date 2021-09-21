Dubai-based startup selfologi launch platform for cosmetic treatments industry

The startup acquired seed funding of $17.5 million in June.

Dubai-based start-up selfologi has launched a first-of-its-kind healthtech website, which enables users to discover and learn about cosmetic treatments in the UAE and KSA.

The new platform provides content on cosmetic treatments allowing users to discover and compare treatments and clinics.

Consumers will now have access to articles and editorial features developed by global industry experts in Arabic and English, detailing everything they need to know to make informed decisions, with confidence. The website will serve as the go-to place for trusted information related to cosmetic treatments from fillers to skin rejuvenation, liposuction to laser hair removal.

According to google search data, more than a million searches are conducted each month on cosmetic treatments in the Middle East. Based on proprietary data, selfologi estimates that over $2.2 billion worth of cosmetic treatments are taking place across the region annually. However, a huge proportion of the consumers surveyed said that they cannot find the right information to book a treatment online.

In June 2021, selfologi secured $17.5 million in seed funding, led by selfologi’s founder, Tamer Wali and Xenel International group.

“Currently, almost all cosmetic treatments are booked offline, with consumers not having access to updated, regionally-relevant information that can aid their decision-making when it comes to something as personal as cosmetic treatments and procedures. selfologi was born with the vision of offering consumers an unparalleled platform that informs, educates, and helps consumers make the right choice for themselves, and realise their full potential.” said Tamer Wali, Founder of selfologi.

Starting early 2022, users will be able to book cosmetic treatments directly on selfologi.com in the UAE and KSA, with the vision to become the ultimate destination for consumers and cosmetic clinics across the region. Cosmetic clinics and practitioners can join the platform to enhance their visibility and allow clients to book appointments directly online.

Cosmetic treatment professionals can learn more about selfologi at MEIDAM 2021 (Middle East International Dermatology Aesthetic Medicine Conference and Exhibition), taking place September 23-25 at Intercontinental Dubai Festival City.

Rob Pye, CEO of selfologi added: “At selfologi, we aim to revolutionise the cosmetic and healthtech industry by providing a consumer-centric destination for cosmetic treatments and procedures. With support from the region’s leading experts in aesthetic technologies, alongside some of the best digital brains in the business, selfologi is set to be a game-changer and a pioneer in the multi-billion-dollar cosmetic treatments industry.” — business@khaleejtimes.com