Dubai-based startup boosts personalised user experience for end consumers

Mast launched Customer Intelligence and Analytics App — an innovative new approach — that bridges a need-gap within the market.

Mast Consulting, a home-grown startup part of the Mast Consulting Group, a UAE-based holding company, has announced the launch of its Customer Intelligence and Analytics App (CIAA). The application has been designed to provide a seamless ecosystem to consumers, as they interact with various brands as well as their service partners.

CIAA creates a strong digital ecosystem in which consumers can easily connect with brands to manage their assets, and also receive post-sales service support. CIAA is an integrated, innovative digital solution, that provides a completely personalised user experience for end consumers.

With the help of CIAA, brands can also monitor the overall performance of their service partners and ensure a higher level of consumer satisfaction. This will help boost the operational efficiency of the brands and service partners while preventing any kind of revenue leakage as they provide their services to their customers in a transparent manner.

Abhay Pandey, founder of Mast Consulting Group, and CEO of Mast Consulting, said: “CIAA, helps brands offer excellent customer service, build brand affinity, and align themselves with ‘Towards the Next 50’.”

Powered by analytics and consumer intelligence, CIAA establishes a secure channel for consumers to share their data, provide feedback, and also rate the quality of products and services. This will help brands build the right kind of experience, increase engagement, and learn what their end-users truly desire. It will also help resolve any early warning signs of customer dissatisfaction, thereby enhancing the retention of existing customers.

“Being a home-grown startup, we understand the needs of UAE based customers. With the launch of our Customer Intelligence and Analytics App, we look forward to connecting customers, brands, and their partners on a single digital solution, which ensures the best user experience for all stakeholders,” added Pandey.

MAST Consulting works with several market leaders; including Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), Al Futtaim, Dubai Holding, Danube, Panasonic, and Hitachi, among others.

