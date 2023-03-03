Dubai: Is Aster selling over 50% of its Gulf business? Healthcare group issues clarification

The UAE aims to double the size of its economy by 2031 and diversify away from hydrocarbons
Aster DM Healthcare has issued a clarification over reports that it has shortlisted two bidders for a majority stake in its Gulf business.
In a statement shared with Khaleej Times, the Dubai-based healthcare company said "any information circulating around this subject does not accurately capture the terms or nature of the proposed reorganisation".
“All relevant information related to the group reorganisation and investors refresh for the GCC business has been reported to the stock exchange in accordance with applicable law," Aster said.
The group added that it does not comment on market speculation related to names of companies, financial value, timelines etc.
"The company will make disclosures to the stock exchanges when required under applicable laws," it added.
A Reuters report quoted sources as saying that the company is looking to sell a majority stake in its Gulf-based business and has short-listed buyers for the sale.
"Aster, which operates hospitals, clinics and pharmacies in the Gulf and India, is looking to sell a stake of more than 50 per cent in its business in the region," the report said.
