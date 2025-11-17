Dubai Airshow 2025: UAE signs Dh3.766-billion defence deals; local firms dominate

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Dubai Airshow 2025.]

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence on Monday announced multiple agreements worth Dh3.766 billion ($1.02 billion) with local and international manufacturers on the first day of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

UAE companies took the lion’s share of agreements as Dh3.04 billion — or over 81 per cent — worth of deals were signed with them. In total, eight deals were announced, including six with local players.

The highest value deal of Dh600 million was announced with the Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) to provide follow-on support, spare parts and technical support for aircrafts.

Another contract to provide follow-on support for aircraft was signed with International Golden Group (IGG), valued at Dh415 million.

Another deal with IGG worth Dh299 million was signed to procure airdrop parachutes.

Maximus Air signed a deal with the Ministry of Defence to rent aircraft worth Dh293 million.

Another contract to rent aircraft was signed with the Abu Dhabi Shipping Agency, valued at Dh137 million.

Among the international companies, the largest defence deal of Dh512 million was signed with the French company Airbus Helicopters to provide care services. Another big contract on the first day was inked with Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer for VIP aircraft Praetor-600, valued at Dh212 million.

“These agreements reflect the UAE’s technological and operational readiness. They reflect the trust of international partners in the UAE's vision and further solidify relations,” said the Ministry of Defence during the press conference on the first day of the airshow.