Dubai Airports announces new appointments to sustain recovery drive

Dubai Airports has announced the appointment of three key roles within the organisation to sustain strong recovery drive in post Covid era.

The operator of Dubai International (DXB), the world’s busiest international airport, and Dubai World Central (DWC), appointed Omar Binadai as executive vice-president – Technology and Infrastructure; Essa Al Shamsi as senior vice-president – Terminal Operations; and Moataz Roushdy as senior vice-president – Finance.

The move reflects Dubai Airports’ commitment to developing and growing its people and to enable the leaders of the future to progress their careers within the organisation. This is indicative of our focus on strong recovery from the pandemic and readiness and planning to capitalise on anticipated future growth opportunities.

“Our social contribution forms an important part of our people development strategy and enables local talent to develop their careers at Dubai Airports. These changes represent the ongoing evolution of our business, and better equip us to support our future growth and bolster our efforts to create world-class products and services that exceed our guests’ expectations,” Meshari Al Bannai, executive vice-president – Human Resources Development at Dubai Airports, said.

“These leaders have demonstrated their capabilities with impressive track record of success across our business, and their contribution to our organisation in these new roles will continue to bring value to our stakeholders, team and guests,” he said.

“The move is a demonstration of our strategy which focusses on developing the talent within to be leaders of the future. It will strengthen our senior management team and augments our ability to provide sustainable operational services to millions of global travellers who value the high benchmarks of quality and excellence we have set, while supporting our longer-term development and planning objectives.” he added.

Omar Binadai: With the growing impact that technology now has on infrastructure, and the two fast becoming inseparable, Omar has been tasked to lead the transformation of Dubai Airports’ technology solutions and ongoing maintenance and improvements to its critical infrastructure. A technology industry veteran with over two decades of experience in the sector, Omar has delivered verifiable business growth and success over the years and has strengthened relationships with key partners and stakeholders.

Essa Al Shamsi: As an entity that considers itself to be in the business of hospitality, this role with its focus on customer service and hospitality, is the major point of difference for our competitors. Essa Al Shamsi’s appointment as SVP, Terminal Operations marks the increased importance Dubai Airports places on the delivery of world class customer service and operational efficiency. Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, Essa Al Shamsi will play a pivotal role within the team in the transformation of Dubai Airports’ guest experience, reinforce the collaborative approach within the DXB community and build even stronger relationships with service partners.

Moataz Roushdy: There has been a dramatic improvement in Dubai Airports’ financial operations over the past two years enabling the organisation to create a more effective, sustainable business. Following his performance in Dubai Airports’ efforts to mitigate the pandemic’s financial impact, Moataz Roushdy has been promoted to the role of Senior Vice President – Finance, reporting to the Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Moataz Roushdy will oversee the financial operations, planning and budgeting-related activities, service costing and performance reporting covering the entire finance domain of the organisation.

