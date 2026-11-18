Dubai Airports is preparing to open a Dubai Mall-style Fashion Avenue in Terminal 3, with high-end retailers set to move in shortly, its chief executive, Paul Griffiths, said on Tuesday.

Griffiths said the new retail area, located in the west of Concourse B at Terminal 3, features a large number of modern shops and “looks very much like Dubai Mall”.

He said passengers walking through the area would notice the similarity.

“We’re attracting some pretty high-end retailers to occupy those spaces,” he said.

Fashion Avenue at The Dubai Mall is home to some of the world’s most prestigious fashion and lifestyle brands. Known for its elegant interiors, premium shopping experience and exclusive boutiques, the upscale retail district features leading international labels across fashion, jewellery, watches, beauty and accessories.

On Tuesday, Dubai International (DXB) reported that it had received 50.4 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026, as the global aviation hub continued to rebuild following the disruption earlier this year caused by the regional military conflict.

The airport handled 18.8 million passengers in the third quarter, with August being the busiest month at 6.6 million. Year-to-date passenger traffic to September was down 28.1 per cent year on year, while third-quarter volumes fell 22.1 per cent.

“We expect to welcome more than 70 million guests this year… and 100 million by the end of 2027,” said Griffiths.

Several new brands will join the airport’s retail line-up, although Griffiths declined to name them. He said interest was coming from both local and international brands, which he described as an interesting development.

The fit-out of the outlets is “pretty much done”, Griffiths said, adding that Dubai Airports was finalising the retail contracts. Operators should begin moving in “fairly quickly”, he added. The airport operator is in discussions with a number of fashion brands for the space.

Griffiths said duty-free spending had recovered following the dip seen during the crisis.

“The recovery is now mirrored by the recovery in the retail sales,” he said, adding that food and beverage operators were also recording “pretty healthy numbers”.