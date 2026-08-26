Dubai airport passenger traffic rebounding after 31% drop in H1 2026

Passenger traffic at Dubai International (DXB) is rebounding, with monthly volumes rising steadily through the second quarter following what its operator described as “one of the most challenging operating environments in the airport’s history”.

DXB welcomed 13 million passengers during the second quarter, taking first-half traffic to 31.5 million, down 31.3 per cent compared with the same period in 2025, according to figures released by Dubai Airports on Wednesday.

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However, traffic built steadily through the second quarter, with DXB welcoming 3.5 million passengers in April, 4.5 million in May and 5 million in June.

The recovery comes after airspace restrictions and widespread flight suspensions severely disrupted aviation across the region earlier this year. Dubai Airports said the return of international carriers, improving connectivity and stronger load factors were signalling resilient demand ahead of DXB’s traditionally busier second half.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said the first half of the year “tested every part of the aviation system”, but also “demonstrated our resilience”.

Promising outlook

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, targeting Iranian political and military leadership. Tehran targeted the UAE and other Gulf countries with drones and missiles, disrupting the aviation sector. Airports were closed temporarily and airlines suspended flights to the region due to safety and security reasons.

The steady return of international carriers, improving connectivity and strengthening load factors signal resilient demand across key markets and growing confidence ahead of DXB’s traditionally busier second half.

Looking ahead, Dubai Airports said it anticipates stronger momentum in the second half of the year, supported by the ongoing recovery of airline networks and frequencies, rising international transfer traffic, easing travel advisories across key source markets, the winter schedule and Dubai’s full calendar of global business, leisure and sporting events.

“As capacity steadily returns across the board, demand is responding immediately. That is particularly important for DXB, where international transfers account for a significant share of traffic. Strong performance across the airport community in recent months has left us well placed to accommodate returning demand, work closely with our airline partners, and reinforce Dubai's position as a leading global hub,” said Paul Griffiths.

Connecting 217 destinations

By the end of the first half, DXB was served by almost 50 international airlines, connecting guests to 217 destinations across 99 countries. Load factors continued to strengthen, approaching 2025 levels as international connectivity continues to expand.

Cargo volumes reached 751,340 tonnes during the first half, down 28.7 per cent year on year, including 351,716 tonnes handled during the second quarter.

DXB processed 30.3 million bags during the first half, 28 per cent down year on year, including 12.7 million during Q2.

The mishandled baggage rate stood at 2.7 per 1,000 passengers, remaining well below the latest global industry benchmark of approximately 4.9 per 1,000 passengers.

Dubai airport continued to deliver a seamless guest experience throughout the first half, with 98.98 per cent of guests completing departure passport control in under 10 minutes, 98.95 per cent clearing arrival passport control in under 15 minutes, and 99.34 per cent passing through security in under five minutes.